Washington 9, Miami 3

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|9
|8
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramirez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Soto lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Prado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kendrick 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brinson cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Dean lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Holaday c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Parra rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Read ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ureña p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
|Washington
|011
|023
|20x
|—
|9
E_Prado (2), Holaday (1), Rojas (9). DP_Miami 1, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 4, Washington 4. 2B_Dean (6), Soto 2 (26), Kendrick (22). HR_Castro (16), Rendon (32), Zimmerman (4), Gomes (7), Soto (31). SF_Holaday (1).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smith L,8-9
|5
|1-3
|7
|7
|6
|1
|5
|Kinley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerrero
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Ureña
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin W,11-6
|6
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|8
|Suero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Smith (Robles).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:46. A_29,345 (41,313).
