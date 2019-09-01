Washington 9, Miami 3

Miami Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 34 9 9 8 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 Turner ss 5 1 1 0 Ramirez rf 4 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 1 0 0 Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 3 2 2 2 Castro 2b 3 1 1 1 Soto lf 4 2 3 3 Prado 3b 3 1 1 0 Kendrick 2b 4 1 1 0 Brinson cf 3 1 0 0 Zimmerman 1b 3 1 1 2 Dean lf 4 0 1 1 Gomes c 4 1 1 1 Holaday c 2 0 1 1 Parra rf 4 0 0 0 Smith p 2 0 0 0 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Read ph 1 0 0 0 Walker ph 1 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Ureña p 0 0 0 0 Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0

Miami 000 030 000 — 3 Washington 011 023 20x — 9

E_Prado (2), Holaday (1), Rojas (9). DP_Miami 1, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 4, Washington 4. 2B_Dean (6), Soto 2 (26), Kendrick (22). HR_Castro (16), Rendon (32), Zimmerman (4), Gomes (7), Soto (31). SF_Holaday (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Smith L,8-9 5 1-3 7 7 6 1 5 Kinley 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Guerrero 1 2 2 2 1 1 Ureña 1 0 0 0 0 0

Washington Corbin W,11-6 6 3 3 3 3 8 Suero 1 1 0 0 0 1 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0 Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Smith (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:46. A_29,345 (41,313).

