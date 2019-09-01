Listen Live Sports

Washington 9, Miami 3

September 1, 2019 4:31 pm
 
Miami Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 34 9 9 8
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 Turner ss 5 1 1 0
Ramirez rf 4 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 1 0 0
Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 3 2 2 2
Castro 2b 3 1 1 1 Soto lf 4 2 3 3
Prado 3b 3 1 1 0 Kendrick 2b 4 1 1 0
Brinson cf 3 1 0 0 Zimmerman 1b 3 1 1 2
Dean lf 4 0 1 1 Gomes c 4 1 1 1
Holaday c 2 0 1 1 Parra rf 4 0 0 0
Smith p 2 0 0 0 Corbin p 2 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Read ph 1 0 0 0
Walker ph 1 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0
Ureña p 0 0 0 0 Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0
Miami 000 030 000 3
Washington 011 023 20x 9

E_Prado (2), Holaday (1), Rojas (9). DP_Miami 1, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 4, Washington 4. 2B_Dean (6), Soto 2 (26), Kendrick (22). HR_Castro (16), Rendon (32), Zimmerman (4), Gomes (7), Soto (31). SF_Holaday (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Smith L,8-9 5 1-3 7 7 6 1 5
Kinley 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Guerrero 1 2 2 2 1 1
Ureña 1 0 0 0 0 0
Washington
Corbin W,11-6 6 3 3 3 3 8
Suero 1 1 0 0 0 1
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Smith (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:46. A_29,345 (41,313).

