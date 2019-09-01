Listen Live Sports

Washington 9, Miami 3

September 1, 2019 4:31 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 4 3 3 9
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Ramirez rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .270
Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Castro 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .267
Prado 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .237
Brinson cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .182
Dean lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .202
Holaday c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .287
Smith p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ureña p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 9 9 8 2 7
Turner ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .293
Robles cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .250
Rendon 3b 3 2 2 2 1 0 .337
Soto lf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .298
Kendrick 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .329
Zimmerman 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .248
Gomes c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .217
Parra rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .071
a-Read ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miami 000 030 000_3 4 3
Washington 011 023 20x_9 9 0

a-struck out for Corbin in the 6th. b-flied out for Kinley in the 7th. c-grounded out for Guerra in the 8th.

E_Prado (2), Holaday (1), Rojas (9). LOB_Miami 4, Washington 4. 2B_Dean (6), Soto 2 (26), Kendrick (22). HR_Castro (16), off Corbin; Rendon (32), off Smith; Zimmerman (4), off Smith; Gomes (7), off Smith; Soto (31), off Guerrero. RBIs_Castro (72), Dean (13), Holaday (10), Soto 3 (95), Rendon 2 (111), Zimmerman 2 (17), Gomes (31). SF_Holaday.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Rojas, Brinson); Washington 2 (Kendrick). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Washington 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Smith, Zimmerman, Robles. GIDP_Stevenson.

DP_Miami 1 (Cooper, Rojas, Ureña).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smith, L, 8-9 5 1-3 7 7 6 1 5 89 4.30
Kinley 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.17
Guerrero 1 2 2 2 1 1 23 5.98
Ureña 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.64
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, W, 11-6 6 3 3 3 3 8 95 3.19
Suero 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.45
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.74
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.25

HBP_Smith (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:46. A_29,345 (41,313).

