Washington 9, Miami 3

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|3
|9
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Ramirez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Prado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Brinson cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Dean lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.202
|Holaday c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Smith p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ureña p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|9
|8
|2
|7
|
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Rendon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.337
|Soto lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.298
|Kendrick 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.248
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Parra rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.071
|a-Read ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|000
|030
|000_3
|4
|3
|Washington
|011
|023
|20x_9
|9
|0
a-struck out for Corbin in the 6th. b-flied out for Kinley in the 7th. c-grounded out for Guerra in the 8th.
E_Prado (2), Holaday (1), Rojas (9). LOB_Miami 4, Washington 4. 2B_Dean (6), Soto 2 (26), Kendrick (22). HR_Castro (16), off Corbin; Rendon (32), off Smith; Zimmerman (4), off Smith; Gomes (7), off Smith; Soto (31), off Guerrero. RBIs_Castro (72), Dean (13), Holaday (10), Soto 3 (95), Rendon 2 (111), Zimmerman 2 (17), Gomes (31). SF_Holaday.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Rojas, Brinson); Washington 2 (Kendrick). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Washington 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Smith, Zimmerman, Robles. GIDP_Stevenson.
DP_Miami 1 (Cooper, Rojas, Ureña).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith, L, 8-9
|5
|1-3
|7
|7
|6
|1
|5
|89
|4.30
|Kinley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.17
|Guerrero
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|23
|5.98
|Ureña
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.64
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 11-6
|6
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|8
|95
|3.19
|Suero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.45
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.74
|Doolittle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.25
HBP_Smith (Robles).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:46. A_29,345 (41,313).
