Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington leads Bethune-Cookman past MVSU 22-6

September 21, 2019 11:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Isaac Washington ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Bethune-Cookman beat Mississippi Valley State 22-6 on Saturday night.

Washington ran for 117 in the first half alone for the Wildcats (2-1). Quarterback Akevious Williams added 116 yards and a score rushing.

The Wildcats scored first after dropping MVSU’s Dejerric Bryant in his own end zone for a safety. The Delta Devils (0-3) took a 6-2 lead on a Bryant touchdown throw with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.

Washington answered for the Wildcats with a 57-yard dash for a score that made it 9-6 midway through the second quarter and later, a 21-yard scoring run to cap an 84-yard drive for a 15-6 halftime lead.

Advertisement

The Wildcats offense stalled in the third quarter but Williams broke for a 38-yard TD run late in the fourth for the final score.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Bryant had 141 yards and a score passing for the Delta Devils.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson