Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP José Ruiz from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Assigned RHP Jon Edwards outright to Columbus (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Neil Ramirez outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated C Wilkin Castillo for assignment. Recalled OF Magneuris Sierra from New Orleans (PCL). Selected the contracts of LHP Brian Moran and C Tyler Heineman from New Orleans. Transferred 3B Brian Anderson to the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of C Steven Baron from Indianapolis (IL). Recalled LHP Wei-Chung Wang, OF Jason Martin, SS Cole Tucker and RHP Yacksel Rios from Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled OF Randy Arozarena from Memphis (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Barrett from Harrisburg (EL). Transferred RHP Austen Williams to the 60-day IL.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed RHP Kyle Halbohn and LHP Mike Antonini.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Vontarrious Dora and CB Nate Brooks from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Carson Meier to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Byron Marshall to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed C Brad Lundblade to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with RB Ezekiel Elliott on a six-year contract extension.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Jonathan Duhart and RB Mark Thompson from the practice squad. Signed WR Marvin Hall and QB Chad Kanoff to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Allen Lazard from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released QB Phillip Walker from the practice squad. Signed S Rolan Milligan to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived/injured WR Terrelle Pryor.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed LB James Davenport off waivers from Green Bay.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived/injured RB Doug Martin.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed PK Ryan Succop on IR. Agreed to terms with PK Cairo Santos.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released RB John Santiago from the practice roster. Added RB Larry Rose to the active roster. Signed LS Maxime Latour to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Clayton Keller to an eight-year contract extension.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Sanctioned American weightlifter Nicole Maynard four years after she tested positive for multiple prohibited substances, retroactive to May 31.

SOCCER USL Championship

USLC — Suspended Bethlehem D Jamoi Topey, Charleston M Tah Anunga, Hartford F José Angulo, Louisville City D Paco Craig and Phoenix M James Musa one game.

COLLEGE

ST. JOHN’S — Named Grace Kramer volunteer assistant softball coach.

TENNESSEE — WR Jordan Murphy and DB Terrell Bailey have left the football team.

