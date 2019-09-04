Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Bobby Poyner and RHPs Colten Brewer, Trevor Kelley and Mike Shawaryn from Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP José Ruiz from Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Assigned RHP Jon Edwards outright to Columbus (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent LHP Jordan Montgomery to Trenton (EL) for a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Assigned RHP Aaron Slegers outright to Durham (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Neil Ramirez outright to Buffalo (IL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed INF/C Kyle Farmer on 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Jose Peraza from Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP DJ Johnson from Albuquerque (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated C Wilkin Castillo for assignment. Recalled OF Magneuris Sierra from New Orleans (PCL). Selected the contracts of LHP Brian Moran and C Tyler Heineman from New Orleans. Transferred 3B Brian Anderson to the 60-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of C Steven Baron from Indianapolis (IL). Recalled LHP Wei-Chung Wang, OF Jason Martin, SS Cole Tucker, INF Kevin Kramer and RHP Yacksel Rios from Indianapolis.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled OF Randy Arozarena from Memphis (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Reyes Moronta on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Jaylin Davis from Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Barrett from Harrisburg (EL). Transferred RHP Austen Williams to the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO DOGS — Traded LHP Casey Crosby to Lancaster (Atlantic) and RHP Kyle Halbohn to High Point (Atlantic) for future considerations.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Exercised 2020 options on RHPs Dylan Baker, Akeem Bostick, Robert Calvano, Tommy Collier, Andrew DiPiazza, Jose Mesa Jr., Jon Perrin and , Hunter Smith; Cs Austin Biggar, Christian Correa and Roy Morales; INFs Mason Davis, Casey Gillaspie, Shawn O’Malley, Ramsey Romano and Dylan Tice; LHPs Carlos D. Diaz, T.J. House, Evan Korson and Henry Owens; and OFs Omar Carrizales, Stewart Ijames, Danny Mars and Daniel Nava.
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Exercised 2020 options on LHP Carlos M. Diaz; Cs Manuel Boscan, Christ Conley and Glen McClain; INFs Garrett Copeland, Sam Dexter, Derek Reddy, Jose Rosario and Dan Ward; RHPs Manny Corpas, Steve Hagen, Zach Hartmann, Kurt Heyer, Jake Joyce, Jordan Kraus, Jake Matthys, Colby Morris, Myles Smith, Angel Ventura and Joey Wagman; and OFs Riley Pittman, Chris Scura and Adam Walker.
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed RHP Kyle Halbohn and LHP Mike Antonini.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Matt Mooney.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Vontarrious Dora and CB Nate Brooks from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Carson Meier to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Byron Marshall to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed C Brad Lundblade to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with RB Ezekiel Elliott on a six-year contract extension.
DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Jonathan Duhart and RB Mark Thompson from the practice squad. Signed WR Marvin Hall and QB Chad Kanoff to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Allen Lazard from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released QB Phillip Walker from the practice squad. Signed S Rolan Milligan to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived/injured WR Terrelle Pryor. Released LB Deshaun Davis from the practice squad. Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed LB James Davenport off waivers from Green Bay.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived/injured RB Doug Martin.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed PK Ryan Succop on IR. Agreed to terms with PK Cairo Santos.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released RB John Santiago from the practice roster. Added RB Larry Rose to the active roster. Signed LS Maxime Latour to the practice roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Clayton Keller to an eight-year contract extension.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Re-signed D Roland McKeown to a two-way, one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Agreed to terms with F Adrian Kempe on a three-year contract.
READING ROYALS — Signed F Max Willman to a one-year contract.
USA CYCLING — Named Mari Holden women’s road cycling coach.
USADA — Sanctioned American weightlifter Nicole Maynard four years after she tested positive for multiple prohibited substances, retroactive to May 31.
USLC — Suspended Bethlehem D Jamoi Topey, Charleston M Tah Anunga, Hartford F José Angulo, Louisville City D Paco Craig and Phoenix M James Musa one game.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE — Named Freya Coombe interim head coach, Iouri Vichniakov assistant coach and player developent adviser and Marcia McDermott technical adviser. Reassigned coach Hugo Macedo to goalkeeper coach.
OHIO STATE — Named Terence Dials director of professional development with the men<s basketball program.
PENN STATE — Announced sophomore men’s basketball G Daniil Kasatkin is leaving school. Graduate men’s basketball G Curtis Jones Jr. is transferring from Oklahoma State.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Claudia DeFaria coordinator of women’s basketball operations
SAINT AUGUSTINE’S — Named Ron Woodard assistant women’s basketball coach.
ST. JOHN’S — Named Grace Kramer volunteer assistant softball coach.
SHENANDOAH — Named Erin Wolstenholme assistant softball coach.
TENNESSEE — WR Jordan Murphy and DB Terrell Bailey have left the football team.
