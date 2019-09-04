Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

September 4, 2019 10:30 pm
 
4 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Bobby Poyner and RHPs Colten Brewer, Trevor Kelley and Mike Shawaryn from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP José Ruiz from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Assigned RHP Jon Edwards outright to Columbus (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent LHP Jordan Montgomery to Trenton (EL) for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Assigned RHP Aaron Slegers outright to Durham (IL).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Neil Ramirez outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett (IL).

Atlanta Braves optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett Stripers.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed INF/C Kyle Farmer on 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Jose Peraza from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP DJ Johnson from Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated C Wilkin Castillo for assignment. Recalled OF Magneuris Sierra from New Orleans (PCL). Selected the contracts of LHP Brian Moran and C Tyler Heineman from New Orleans. Transferred 3B Brian Anderson to the 60-day IL.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of C Steven Baron from Indianapolis (IL). Recalled LHP Wei-Chung Wang, OF Jason Martin, SS Cole Tucker, INF Kevin Kramer and RHP Yacksel Rios from Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled OF Randy Arozarena from Memphis (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Reyes Moronta on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Jaylin Davis from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Barrett from Harrisburg (EL). Transferred RHP Austen Williams to the 60-day IL.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Traded LHP Casey Crosby to Lancaster (Atlantic) and RHP Kyle Halbohn to High Point (Atlantic) for future considerations.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Exercised 2020 options on RHPs Dylan Baker, Akeem Bostick, Robert Calvano, Tommy Collier, Andrew DiPiazza, Jose Mesa Jr., Jon Perrin and , Hunter Smith; Cs Austin Biggar, Christian Correa and Roy Morales; INFs Mason Davis, Casey Gillaspie, Shawn O’Malley, Ramsey Romano and Dylan Tice; LHPs Carlos D. Diaz, T.J. House, Evan Korson and Henry Owens; and OFs Omar Carrizales, Stewart Ijames, Danny Mars and Daniel Nava.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Exercised 2020 options on LHP Carlos M. Diaz; Cs Manuel Boscan, Christ Conley and Glen McClain; INFs Garrett Copeland, Sam Dexter, Derek Reddy, Jose Rosario and Dan Ward; RHPs Manny Corpas, Steve Hagen, Zach Hartmann, Kurt Heyer, Jake Joyce, Jordan Kraus, Jake Matthys, Colby Morris, Myles Smith, Angel Ventura and Joey Wagman; and OFs Riley Pittman, Chris Scura and Adam Walker.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed RHP Kyle Halbohn and LHP Mike Antonini.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Matt Mooney.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Vontarrious Dora and CB Nate Brooks from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Carson Meier to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Byron Marshall to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed C Brad Lundblade to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with RB Ezekiel Elliott on a six-year contract extension.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Jonathan Duhart and RB Mark Thompson from the practice squad. Signed WR Marvin Hall and QB Chad Kanoff to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Allen Lazard from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released QB Phillip Walker from the practice squad. Signed S Rolan Milligan to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived/injured WR Terrelle Pryor. Released LB Deshaun Davis from the practice squad. Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed LB James Davenport off waivers from Green Bay.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived/injured RB Doug Martin.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed PK Ryan Succop on IR. Agreed to terms with PK Cairo Santos.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released RB John Santiago from the practice roster. Added RB Larry Rose to the active roster. Signed LS Maxime Latour to the practice roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Clayton Keller to an eight-year contract extension.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Re-signed D Roland McKeown to a two-way, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Agreed to terms with F Adrian Kempe on a three-year contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed F Max Willman to a one-year contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA CYCLING — Named Mari Holden women’s road cycling coach.

USADA — Sanctioned American weightlifter Nicole Maynard four years after she tested positive for multiple prohibited substances, retroactive to May 31.

SOCCER
USL Championship

USLC — Suspended Bethlehem D Jamoi Topey, Charleston M Tah Anunga, Hartford F José Angulo, Louisville City D Paco Craig and Phoenix M James Musa one game.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Named Freya Coombe interim head coach, Iouri Vichniakov assistant coach and player developent adviser and Marcia McDermott technical adviser. Reassigned coach Hugo Macedo to goalkeeper coach.

COLLEGE

OHIO STATE — Named Terence Dials director of professional development with the men<s basketball program.

PENN STATE — Announced sophomore men’s basketball G Daniil Kasatkin is leaving school. Graduate men’s basketball G Curtis Jones Jr. is transferring from Oklahoma State.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Claudia DeFaria coordinator of women’s basketball operations

SAINT AUGUSTINE’S — Named Ron Woodard assistant women’s basketball coach.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Grace Kramer volunteer assistant softball coach.

SHENANDOAH — Named Erin Wolstenholme assistant softball coach.

TENNESSEE — WR Jordan Murphy and DB Terrell Bailey have left the football team.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 ISS World North America
9|6 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot