Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced INF-OF Ryan Court was assigned outright to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Announced senior vice president of amateur scouting and player development Jason McLeod will become senior vice president of player personnel.

American Association

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Named Anthony Barone manager.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Rajesh Sethi managing director of NBA India.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Andre Chachere and TE Darrell Daniels to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DL Abdullah Anderson. Claimed TE J.P. Holtz off waivers.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived QB Jeff Driskel from IR with an injury settlement.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR River Cracraft. Placed WR Tim Patrick on IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB David Williams to the practice squad. Released QB Chad Kanoff from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad. Signed RB Bruce Anderson III to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Marshall Newhouse. Signed DBs Obi Melifonwu and Nate Brooks to the practice squad. Released OL Colby Gossett from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed coach Bruce Cassidy to a multiyear contract extension.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INDEPENDENT REVIEW PANEL — Rescinded the one-game suspension and accompanying fine for the red card New England D Antonio Delamea received during a Sept. 7 match against New York City FC.

USL Championship

USLC — Suspended Loudoun’s Jeremy Garay; Rio Grande Valley’s Carlos Small; Charleston’s Kyle Nelson; Las Vegas’s Junior Sandoval; Memphis’ Marc Burch and Wesley Charpie; San Antonio’s Jack Barmby and Moises Hernandez; Fresno’s Zach Ellis-Hayden and the LA Galaxy II’s Omar Ontiveros one game each.

COLLEGE

ROWAN — Announced the retirement of women’s basketball coach Gabby Lisella who will remain associate athletic director for internal operations. Named Demetrius Poles interim women’s basketball coach.

