Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced INF-OF Ryan Court was assigned outright to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Announced senior vice president of amateur scouting and player development Jason McLeod will become senior vice president of player personnel.

American Association

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Named Anthony Barone manager.

Advertisement

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Rajesh Sethi managing director of NBA India.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Andre Chachere and TE Darrell Daniels to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DL Abdullah Anderson. Claimed TE J.P. Holtz off waivers from Washington.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived QB Jeff Driskel from IR with an injury settlement.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR River Cracraft. Placed WR Tim Patrick on IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB David Williams to the practice squad. Released QB Chad Kanoff from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — SIgned CB Phillip Gaines. Released CB Aaron Colvin.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad. Signed RB Bruce Anderson III to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Brandon Dillon to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Marshall Newhouse. Signed DBs Obi Melifonwu and Nate Brooks to the practice squad. Released OL Colby Gossett from the practice squad. Traded WR Demaryius Thomas to the New York Jets.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR TJ Jones. Placed LB Kareem Martin on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed coach Bruce Cassidy to a multiyear contract extension.

MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed LW Kevin Fiala to a two-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INDEPENDENT REVIEW PANEL — Rescinded the one-game suspension and accompanying fine for the red card New England D Antonio Delamea received during a Sept. 7 match against New York City FC.

MLS — Fined Portland Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese for comments regarding officiating.

USL Championship

USLC — Suspended Loudoun’s Jeremy Garay; Rio Grande Valley’s Carlos Small; Charleston’s Kyle Nelson; Las Vegas’s Junior Sandoval; Memphis’ Marc Burch and Wesley Charpie; San Antonio’s Jack Barmby and Moises Hernandez; Fresno’s Zach Ellis-Hayden and the LA Galaxy II’s Omar Ontiveros one game each.

COLLEGE

ROWAN — Announced the retirement of women’s basketball coach Gabby Lisella who will remain associate athletic director for internal operations. Named Demetrius Poles interim women’s basketball coach and Elise Blaschke women’s swimming and diving coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.