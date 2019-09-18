Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lucas Giolito on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Kaleb Cowart. Placed INF Luis Rengifo on the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Dellin Betances on the 60-day IL. Reinstated OF Giancarlo Stanton from the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated LHP Blake Snell from the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Tim Mayza on the 60-day IL. Claimed RHP Ryan Dull off waivers from the N.Y. Yankees.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated INF/C Kyle Farmer from the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated C Francisco Mejia from the 10-day IL.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Exercised 2020 options on OF Devan Ahart, RHP Taylor Bloye, INF Carlos Garcia, C Brian Olson and LHPs Aaron Ford and Tyler Pike.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded INF Mason Davis to Milwaukee and C Christian Correa to Texas to complete earlier trades. Retained the rights to RHP Erik Manoah Jr.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded INF Adrian Marin to Kansas City to complete an earlier trade.

Atlantic League

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Signed 2B Ryan Long.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Announced the Board of Governors approved the sale of the Brooklyn Nets to Joe Tsai.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Nate Wozniak and P Matt Wile to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Tyron Johnson. Signed LB Curtis Akins to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Malcolm Pridgeon to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived DE Taco Charlton.

DETROIT LIONS — Released DE Jonathan Wynn from the practice squad. Signed RB Nick Brossette to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived P Trevor Daniel. Signed P Bryan Anger.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived QB Chad Kelly. Released RB Bruce Anderson III from the practice squad. Signed RB David Williams to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed S Adarius Pickett to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Doug Middleton.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contract of TE C.J. Conrad and Austin Walter from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed QB Trevor Siemian on IR. Signed QB David Fales.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released G Jonathan Cooper.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived CB Craig James. Signed TE Alex Ellis from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed S Sean Davis on IR. Signed QB Paxton Lynch to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived LS Colin Holba. Signed LS Jon Condo to a one-year contract and OL Will Holden to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Dominique-Rodgers Cromartie on IR. Released TE Donald Parham. Signed LB Noah Spence. Signed TE Drew Belcher to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Matej Pekar to Barrie (OHL).

DALLAS STARS — Returned D Dawson Barteaux to Red Deer (WHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Aidan Dudas to Owen Sound (OHL), G Jacob Ingham to Kitchener (OHL), F Arthur Kaliyev to Hamilton (OHL), G Lukas Parik to Spokane (WHL) and D Jordan Spence to Moncton (QMJHL). Released D Billy Constantinou and F Jonathan Yantsis from amateur tryouts.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Gabriel Fortier, F Maxim Cajkovic and D Quinn Schmiemann to their junior teams. Released F Eli Zummack, Louis Crevier and D Cody Donaghey.

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D David Drake to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

BRADLEY — Named Kyle Dillon director of women’s basketball operations.

CONCORDIA (WIS.) — Announced it is adding women’s wrestling to the athletic program.

FORDHAM — Named Anthony Evans assistant men’s basketball coach.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Anna Boyert-Thorp assistant track and field distance coach.

SETON HALL — Named Ka-Diedre Simmons coordinator of women’s basketball operations.

