Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lucas Giolito on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Kaleb Cowart. Placed INF Luis Rengifo on the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Dellin Betances on the 60-day IL. Reinstated OF Giancarlo Stanton from the 60-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated LHP Blake Snell from the 10-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Tim Mayza on the 60-day IL. Claimed RHP Ryan Dull off waivers from the N.Y. Yankees.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated INF/C Kyle Farmer from the 10-day IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated C Francisco Mejia from the 10-day IL.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Exercised 2020 options on OF Devan Ahart, RHP Taylor Bloye, INF Carlos Garcia, C Brian Olson and LHPs Aaron Ford and Tyler Pike.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded INF Mason Davis to Milwaukee and C Christian Correa to Texas to complete earlier trades. Retained the rights to RHP Erik Manoah Jr.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded INF Adrian Marin to Kansas City to complete an earlier trade.
SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Signed 2B Ryan Long.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Announced the Board of Governors approved the sale of the Brooklyn Nets to Joe Tsai.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Nate Wozniak and P Matt Wile to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Tyron Johnson. Signed LB Curtis Akins to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Malcolm Pridgeon to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived DE Taco Charlton.
DETROIT LIONS — Released DE Jonathan Wynn from the practice squad. Signed RB Nick Brossette to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived P Trevor Daniel. Signed P Bryan Anger.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived QB Chad Kelly. Released RB Bruce Anderson III from the practice squad. Signed RB David Williams to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed S Adarius Pickett to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Doug Middleton.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contract of TE C.J. Conrad and Austin Walter from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed QB Trevor Siemian on IR. Signed QB David Fales.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released G Jonathan Cooper.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived CB Craig James. Signed TE Alex Ellis from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed S Sean Davis on IR. Signed QB Paxton Lynch to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived LS Colin Holba. Signed LS Jon Condo to a one-year contract and OL Will Holden to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Dominique-Rodgers Cromartie on IR. Released TE Donald Parham. Signed LB Noah Spence. Signed TE Drew Belcher to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Matej Pekar to Barrie (OHL).
DALLAS STARS — Returned D Dawson Barteaux to Red Deer (WHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Aidan Dudas to Owen Sound (OHL), G Jacob Ingham to Kitchener (OHL), F Arthur Kaliyev to Hamilton (OHL), G Lukas Parik to Spokane (WHL) and D Jordan Spence to Moncton (QMJHL). Released D Billy Constantinou and F Jonathan Yantsis from amateur tryouts. Named Ron hextall part-time advisor.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Gabriel Fortier, F Maxim Cajkovic and D Quinn Schmiemann to their junior teams. Released F Eli Zummack, Louis Crevier and D Cody Donaghey.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D David Drake to a one-year contract.
BRADLEY — Named Kyle Dillon director of women’s basketball operations.
CONCORDIA (WIS.) — Announced it is adding women’s wrestling to the athletic program.
FORDHAM — Named Anthony Evans assistant men’s basketball coach.
OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Anna Boyert-Thorp assistant track and field distance coach.
SETON HALL — Named Ka-Diedre Simmons coordinator of women’s basketball operations.
