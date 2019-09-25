Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Claimed 2B Keon Wong off waivers from Tampa Bay. Transferred RHP Griffin Canning to the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Ryan Dull outright to Buffalo (IL).

American Association

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Sold the contract of RHP Pete Tago to the N.Y. Mets.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Mike Callahan NBA G League training and development lead for the referee operations department. Promoted referees John Butler, Nate Green and Evan Scott from the NBAGL.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed G Tyler Ulis.

NBA G League FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Chris Banjo.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed S Keanu Neal on IR. Waived P Matt Wile. Signed OL John Wetzel. Signed S Jamal Carter from the practice squad and TE Carson Meier to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Jordan Veasy to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released HB Jordan Ellis from the practice squad. Signed CB Greg Mabin to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR River Cracraft. Signed WR Fred Brown from the practice squad and WR Trinity Benson to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Nick Brossette and DE Jonathan Wynn from the practice squad. Signed WR Chris Lacy and DT Ray Smith to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Tyron Johnson to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released DE Tank Carradine. Signed OT Andrew Donnal.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Cody Kessler. Signed TE Jason Vander Linden to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contract of TE Eric Tomlinson. Signed LB Nate Stupar.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released WR Ryan Grant. Signed LB Justin Phillips from the practice squad and LB Quentin Poling to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived WR Greg Ward. Signed CB Craig James from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LB Robert Spillane from the practice squad. Signed TE Alizé Mack to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Traded TE Nick Vannett to Pittsburgh for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LS Garrison Sanborn to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed QB Blaine Gabbert on IR. Signed DL Patrick O’Connor from the practice squad and WR Ishmael Hyman to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Jerome Cunningham.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released OL Na’Ty Rodgers from the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed F Matthew Tkachuk to a three-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Loaned Gs Landon Bow and Jake Oettinger, LW Joel Kiviranta and RW Joel D’Esperance to Texas (AHL). Returned C Ty Dellandrea to Flint (OHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Alec Regula to London (OHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Julian Melchiori to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned D Sebastian Aho and Grant Hutton and Fs Kieffer Bellows, Arnaud Durandeau, Scott Eansor, Ryan Hitchcock, Mason Jobst, Otto Koivula, Jeff Kubiak, Kyle MacLean, Nick Schilkey and John Stevens to Bridgeport (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Phil DiGiuseppe, G Adam Huska and D Tarmo Reunanen to Hartford (AHL) and D Matthew Robertson to Edmonton (WHL).

SEATTLE — Named Cammi Granato pro scout.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released F Taylor Cammarata, G Jake Kupsky and D Cody Donaghey and Jordan Klimek.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Cody Payne to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Named Gina Lehe managing director of communications/strategy and branding, effective Nov. 4.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Jason Ecklof assistant men’s wrestling coach.

SIENA — Named Michelle Swanson volunteer assistant diving coach.

TENNESSEE — Announced LBs Will Ignout and Shanon Reid and WR Jacquez Jones have left the football team.

