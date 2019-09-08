Yard Rush Pass Buffalo 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 New England 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 Cleveland 0 0 0 Baltimore 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 Indianapolis 0 0 0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 Denver 0 0 0 L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 Kansas City 0 0 0 Oakland 0 0 0

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Buffalo 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 New England 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 Cleveland 0 0 0 Baltimore 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 Indianapolis 0 0 0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 Denver 0 0 0 L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 Kansas City 0 0 0 Oakland 0 0 0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Chicago 254 46 208 Green Bay 213 47 166 Dallas 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 Atlanta 0 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 New Orleans 0 0 0 San Francisco 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 L.A. Rams 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Dallas 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 Atlanta 0 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 New Orleans 0 0 0 San Francisco 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 L.A. Rams 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 Chicago 213 47 166 Green Bay 254 46 208

