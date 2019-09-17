Listen Live Sports

Week 2

September 17, 2019
 
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 1083 447 636
Kansas City 955 144 811
L.A. Chargers 859 262 597
New England 846 225 621
Buffalo 758 279 479
Cincinnati 745 59 686
Cleveland 721 172 549
Denver 716 185 531
Jacksonville 709 184 525
Houston 677 306 371
Indianapolis 664 370 294
Oakland 664 227 437
Tennessee 581 246 335
Pittsburgh 569 113 456
N.Y. Jets 485 161 324
Miami 384 63 321
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
New England 492 74 418
Baltimore 549 41 508
Buffalo 593 197 396
Cleveland 601 216 385
Denver 630 251 379
Tennessee 634 269 365
Indianapolis 677 248 429
L.A. Chargers 715 297 418
Kansas City 735 210 525
N.Y. Jets 745 198 547
Jacksonville 754 239 515
Houston 791 251 540
Cincinnati 804 331 473
Oakland 808 126 682
Pittsburgh 890 250 640
Miami 1024 391 633
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Dallas 968 302 666
N.Y. Giants 840 280 560
San Francisco 828 357 471
Detroit 816 210 606
New Orleans 754 205 549
Arizona 736 132 604
L.A. Rams 729 281 448
Philadelphia 722 172 550
Atlanta 712 130 582
Carolina 695 166 529
Minnesota 690 370 320
Seattle 657 223 434
Washington 653 75 578
Tampa Bay 584 221 363
Green Bay 548 191 357
Chicago 527 199 328
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Atlanta 555 221 334
Chicago 585 137 448
L.A. Rams 587 184 403
Tampa Bay 608 137 471
San Francisco 611 146 465
Carolina 638 266 372
Green Bay 675 244 431
Minnesota 680 217 463
Seattle 690 115 575
Dallas 725 198 527
Philadelphia 765 85 680
New Orleans 794 295 499
Detroit 811 249 562
N.Y. Giants 882 240 642
Washington 910 336 574
Arizona 917 298 619
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 541.5 223.5 318.0
Kansas City 477.5 72.0 405.5
L.A. Chargers 429.5 131.0 298.5
New England 423.0 112.5 310.5
Buffalo 379.0 139.5 239.5
Cincinnati 372.5 29.5 343.0
Cleveland 360.5 86.0 274.5
Denver 358.0 92.5 265.5
Jacksonville 354.5 92.0 262.5
Houston 338.5 153.0 185.5
Indianapolis 332.0 185.0 147.0
Oakland 332.0 113.5 218.5
Tennessee 290.5 123.0 167.5
Pittsburgh 284.5 56.5 228.0
N.Y. Jets 242.5 80.5 162.0
Miami 192.0 31.5 160.5
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New England 246.0 37.0 209.0
Baltimore 274.5 20.5 254.0
Buffalo 296.5 98.5 198.0
Cleveland 300.5 108.0 192.5
Denver 315.0 125.5 189.5
Tennessee 317.0 134.5 182.5
Indianapolis 338.5 124.0 214.5
L.A. Chargers 357.5 148.5 209.0
Kansas City 367.5 105.0 262.5
N.Y. Jets 372.5 99.0 273.5
Jacksonville 377.0 119.5 257.5
Houston 395.5 125.5 270.0
Cincinnati 402.0 165.5 236.5
Oakland 404.0 63.0 341.0
Pittsburgh 445.0 125.0 320.0
Miami 512.0 195.5 316.5
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Dallas 484.0 151.0 333.0
N.Y. Giants 420.0 140.0 280.0
San Francisco 414.0 178.5 235.5
Detroit 408.0 105.0 303.0
New Orleans 377.0 102.5 274.5
Arizona 368.0 66.0 302.0
L.A. Rams 364.5 140.5 224.0
Philadelphia 361.0 86.0 275.0
Atlanta 356.0 65.0 291.0
Carolina 347.5 83.0 264.5
Minnesota 345.0 185.0 160.0
Seattle 328.5 111.5 217.0
Washington 326.5 37.5 289.0
Tampa Bay 292.0 110.5 181.5
Green Bay 274.0 95.5 178.5
Chicago 263.5 99.5 164.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Atlanta 277.5 110.5 167.0
Chicago 292.5 68.5 224.0
L.A. Rams 293.5 92.0 201.5
Tampa Bay 304.0 68.5 235.5
San Francisco 305.5 73.0 232.5
Carolina 319.0 133.0 186.0
Green Bay 337.5 122.0 215.5
Minnesota 340.0 108.5 231.5
Seattle 345.0 57.5 287.5
Dallas 362.5 99.0 263.5
Philadelphia 382.5 42.5 340.0
New Orleans 397.0 147.5 249.5
Detroit 405.5 124.5 281.0
N.Y. Giants 441.0 120.0 321.0
Washington 455.0 168.0 287.0
Arizona 458.5 149.0 309.5

