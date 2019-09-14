Yard Rush Pass Baltimore 643 265 378 Kansas City 491 113 378 New England 465 99 366 L.A. Chargers 435 125 310 Cincinnati 429 34 395 Jacksonville 428 81 347 Houston 414 180 234 Indianapolis 376 203 173 Buffalo 370 128 242 Oakland 357 98 259 Cleveland 346 102 244 Denver 344 95 249 Tennessee 339 123 216 Pittsburgh 308 32 276 N.Y. Jets 223 68 155 Miami 200 21 179

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Baltimore 200 21 179 Buffalo 223 68 155 Cincinnati 232 72 160 New England 308 32 276 Cleveland 339 123 216 Oakland 344 95 249 Tennessee 346 102 244 Denver 357 98 259 N.Y. Jets 370 128 242 L.A. Chargers 376 203 173 Kansas City 428 81 347 Indianapolis 435 125 310 Pittsburgh 465 99 366 Jacksonville 491 113 378 Houston 510 148 362 Miami 643 265 378

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Carolina 695 166 529 Tampa Bay 584 221 363 New Orleans 510 148 362 Dallas 494 89 405 Detroit 477 116 361 N.Y. Giants 470 151 319 Philadelphia 436 123 313 Washington 398 28 370 Arizona 387 112 275 L.A. Rams 349 166 183 Atlanta 345 73 272 Minnesota 269 172 97 San Francisco 256 98 158 Chicago 254 46 208 Seattle 232 72 160 Green Bay 213 47 166

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Chicago 213 47 166 Green Bay 254 46 208 Atlanta 269 172 97 San Francisco 295 121 174 L.A. Rams 343 127 216 Minnesota 345 73 272 Detroit 387 112 275 Philadelphia 398 28 370 New Orleans 414 180 234 Seattle 429 34 395 Washington 436 123 313 Dallas 470 151 319 Arizona 477 116 361 N.Y. Giants 494 89 405 Tampa Bay 608 137 471 Carolina 638 266 372

