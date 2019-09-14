|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|643
|265
|378
|Kansas City
|491
|113
|378
|New England
|465
|99
|366
|L.A. Chargers
|435
|125
|310
|Cincinnati
|429
|34
|395
|Jacksonville
|428
|81
|347
|Houston
|414
|180
|234
|Indianapolis
|376
|203
|173
|Buffalo
|370
|128
|242
|Oakland
|357
|98
|259
|Cleveland
|346
|102
|244
|Denver
|344
|95
|249
|Tennessee
|339
|123
|216
|Pittsburgh
|308
|32
|276
|N.Y. Jets
|223
|68
|155
|Miami
|200
|21
|179
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|200
|21
|179
|Buffalo
|223
|68
|155
|Cincinnati
|232
|72
|160
|New England
|308
|32
|276
|Cleveland
|339
|123
|216
|Oakland
|344
|95
|249
|Tennessee
|346
|102
|244
|Denver
|357
|98
|259
|N.Y. Jets
|370
|128
|242
|L.A. Chargers
|376
|203
|173
|Kansas City
|428
|81
|347
|Indianapolis
|435
|125
|310
|Pittsburgh
|465
|99
|366
|Jacksonville
|491
|113
|378
|Houston
|510
|148
|362
|Miami
|643
|265
|378
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Carolina
|695
|166
|529
|Tampa Bay
|584
|221
|363
|New Orleans
|510
|148
|362
|Dallas
|494
|89
|405
|Detroit
|477
|116
|361
|N.Y. Giants
|470
|151
|319
|Philadelphia
|436
|123
|313
|Washington
|398
|28
|370
|Arizona
|387
|112
|275
|L.A. Rams
|349
|166
|183
|Atlanta
|345
|73
|272
|Minnesota
|269
|172
|97
|San Francisco
|256
|98
|158
|Chicago
|254
|46
|208
|Seattle
|232
|72
|160
|Green Bay
|213
|47
|166
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Chicago
|213
|47
|166
|Green Bay
|254
|46
|208
|Atlanta
|269
|172
|97
|San Francisco
|295
|121
|174
|L.A. Rams
|343
|127
|216
|Minnesota
|345
|73
|272
|Detroit
|387
|112
|275
|Philadelphia
|398
|28
|370
|New Orleans
|414
|180
|234
|Seattle
|429
|34
|395
|Washington
|436
|123
|313
|Dallas
|470
|151
|319
|Arizona
|477
|116
|361
|N.Y. Giants
|494
|89
|405
|Tampa Bay
|608
|137
|471
|Carolina
|638
|266
|372
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|643.0
|265.0
|378.0
|Kansas City
|491.0
|113.0
|378.0
|New England
|465.0
|99.0
|366.0
|L.A. Chargers
|435.0
|125.0
|310.0
|Cincinnati
|429.0
|34.0
|395.0
|Jacksonville
|428.0
|81.0
|347.0
|Houston
|414.0
|180.0
|234.0
|Indianapolis
|376.0
|203.0
|173.0
|Buffalo
|370.0
|128.0
|242.0
|Oakland
|357.0
|98.0
|259.0
|Cleveland
|346.0
|102.0
|244.0
|Denver
|344.0
|95.0
|249.0
|Tennessee
|339.0
|123.0
|216.0
|Pittsburgh
|308.0
|32.0
|276.0
|N.Y. Jets
|223.0
|68.0
|155.0
|Miami
|200.0
|21.0
|179.0
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|200.0
|21.0
|179.0
|Buffalo
|223.0
|68.0
|155.0
|Cincinnati
|232.0
|72.0
|160.0
|New England
|308.0
|32.0
|276.0
|Cleveland
|339.0
|123.0
|216.0
|Oakland
|344.0
|95.0
|249.0
|Tennessee
|346.0
|102.0
|244.0
|Denver
|357.0
|98.0
|259.0
|N.Y. Jets
|370.0
|128.0
|242.0
|L.A. Chargers
|376.0
|203.0
|173.0
|Kansas City
|428.0
|81.0
|347.0
|Indianapolis
|435.0
|125.0
|310.0
|Pittsburgh
|465.0
|99.0
|366.0
|Jacksonville
|491.0
|113.0
|378.0
|Houston
|510.0
|148.0
|362.0
|Miami
|643.0
|265.0
|378.0
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|New Orleans
|510.0
|148.0
|362.0
|Dallas
|494.0
|89.0
|405.0
|Detroit
|477.0
|116.0
|361.0
|N.Y. Giants
|470.0
|151.0
|319.0
|Philadelphia
|436.0
|123.0
|313.0
|Washington
|398.0
|28.0
|370.0
|Arizona
|387.0
|112.0
|275.0
|L.A. Rams
|349.0
|166.0
|183.0
|Carolina
|347.5
|83.0
|264.5
|Atlanta
|345.0
|73.0
|272.0
|Tampa Bay
|292.0
|110.5
|181.5
|Minnesota
|269.0
|172.0
|97.0
|San Francisco
|256.0
|98.0
|158.0
|Chicago
|254.0
|46.0
|208.0
|Seattle
|232.0
|72.0
|160.0
|Green Bay
|213.0
|47.0
|166.0
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Chicago
|213.0
|47.0
|166.0
|Green Bay
|254.0
|46.0
|208.0
|Atlanta
|269.0
|172.0
|97.0
|San Francisco
|295.0
|121.0
|174.0
|Tampa Bay
|304.0
|68.5
|235.5
|Carolina
|319.0
|133.0
|186.0
|L.A. Rams
|343.0
|127.0
|216.0
|Minnesota
|345.0
|73.0
|272.0
|Detroit
|387.0
|112.0
|275.0
|Philadelphia
|398.0
|28.0
|370.0
|New Orleans
|414.0
|180.0
|234.0
|Seattle
|429.0
|34.0
|395.0
|Washington
|436.0
|123.0
|313.0
|Dallas
|470.0
|151.0
|319.0
|Arizona
|477.0
|116.0
|361.0
|N.Y. Giants
|494.0
|89.0
|405.0
