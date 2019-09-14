Listen Live Sports

Week 3

September 14, 2019 10:01 am
 
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 643 265 378
Kansas City 491 113 378
New England 465 99 366
L.A. Chargers 435 125 310
Cincinnati 429 34 395
Jacksonville 428 81 347
Houston 414 180 234
Indianapolis 376 203 173
Buffalo 370 128 242
Oakland 357 98 259
Cleveland 346 102 244
Denver 344 95 249
Tennessee 339 123 216
Pittsburgh 308 32 276
N.Y. Jets 223 68 155
Miami 200 21 179
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 200 21 179
Buffalo 223 68 155
Cincinnati 232 72 160
New England 308 32 276
Cleveland 339 123 216
Oakland 344 95 249
Tennessee 346 102 244
Denver 357 98 259
N.Y. Jets 370 128 242
L.A. Chargers 376 203 173
Kansas City 428 81 347
Indianapolis 435 125 310
Pittsburgh 465 99 366
Jacksonville 491 113 378
Houston 510 148 362
Miami 643 265 378
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Carolina 695 166 529
Tampa Bay 584 221 363
New Orleans 510 148 362
Dallas 494 89 405
Detroit 477 116 361
N.Y. Giants 470 151 319
Philadelphia 436 123 313
Washington 398 28 370
Arizona 387 112 275
L.A. Rams 349 166 183
Atlanta 345 73 272
Minnesota 269 172 97
San Francisco 256 98 158
Chicago 254 46 208
Seattle 232 72 160
Green Bay 213 47 166
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Chicago 213 47 166
Green Bay 254 46 208
Atlanta 269 172 97
San Francisco 295 121 174
L.A. Rams 343 127 216
Minnesota 345 73 272
Detroit 387 112 275
Philadelphia 398 28 370
New Orleans 414 180 234
Seattle 429 34 395
Washington 436 123 313
Dallas 470 151 319
Arizona 477 116 361
N.Y. Giants 494 89 405
Tampa Bay 608 137 471
Carolina 638 266 372
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 643.0 265.0 378.0
Kansas City 491.0 113.0 378.0
New England 465.0 99.0 366.0
L.A. Chargers 435.0 125.0 310.0
Cincinnati 429.0 34.0 395.0
Jacksonville 428.0 81.0 347.0
Houston 414.0 180.0 234.0
Indianapolis 376.0 203.0 173.0
Buffalo 370.0 128.0 242.0
Oakland 357.0 98.0 259.0
Cleveland 346.0 102.0 244.0
Denver 344.0 95.0 249.0
Tennessee 339.0 123.0 216.0
Pittsburgh 308.0 32.0 276.0
N.Y. Jets 223.0 68.0 155.0
Miami 200.0 21.0 179.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 200.0 21.0 179.0
Buffalo 223.0 68.0 155.0
Cincinnati 232.0 72.0 160.0
New England 308.0 32.0 276.0
Cleveland 339.0 123.0 216.0
Oakland 344.0 95.0 249.0
Tennessee 346.0 102.0 244.0
Denver 357.0 98.0 259.0
N.Y. Jets 370.0 128.0 242.0
L.A. Chargers 376.0 203.0 173.0
Kansas City 428.0 81.0 347.0
Indianapolis 435.0 125.0 310.0
Pittsburgh 465.0 99.0 366.0
Jacksonville 491.0 113.0 378.0
Houston 510.0 148.0 362.0
Miami 643.0 265.0 378.0
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New Orleans 510.0 148.0 362.0
Dallas 494.0 89.0 405.0
Detroit 477.0 116.0 361.0
N.Y. Giants 470.0 151.0 319.0
Philadelphia 436.0 123.0 313.0
Washington 398.0 28.0 370.0
Arizona 387.0 112.0 275.0
L.A. Rams 349.0 166.0 183.0
Carolina 347.5 83.0 264.5
Atlanta 345.0 73.0 272.0
Tampa Bay 292.0 110.5 181.5
Minnesota 269.0 172.0 97.0
San Francisco 256.0 98.0 158.0
Chicago 254.0 46.0 208.0
Seattle 232.0 72.0 160.0
Green Bay 213.0 47.0 166.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Chicago 213.0 47.0 166.0
Green Bay 254.0 46.0 208.0
Atlanta 269.0 172.0 97.0
San Francisco 295.0 121.0 174.0
Tampa Bay 304.0 68.5 235.5
Carolina 319.0 133.0 186.0
L.A. Rams 343.0 127.0 216.0
Minnesota 345.0 73.0 272.0
Detroit 387.0 112.0 275.0
Philadelphia 398.0 28.0 370.0
New Orleans 414.0 180.0 234.0
Seattle 429.0 34.0 395.0
Washington 436.0 123.0 313.0
Dallas 470.0 151.0 319.0
Arizona 477.0 116.0 361.0
N.Y. Giants 494.0 89.0 405.0

