Yard Rush Pass Baltimore 1083 447 636 Kansas City 955 144 811 L.A. Chargers 859 262 597 New England 846 225 621 Buffalo 758 279 479 Cincinnati 745 59 686 Denver 716 185 531 Jacksonville 709 184 525 Houston 677 306 371 Indianapolis 664 370 294 Oakland 664 227 437 Tennessee 581 246 335 Pittsburgh 569 113 456 Miami 384 63 321 Cleveland 346 102 244 N.Y. Jets 223 68 155

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Cleveland 339 123 216 N.Y. Jets 370 128 242 New England 492 74 418 Baltimore 549 41 508 Buffalo 593 197 396 Denver 630 251 379 Tennessee 634 269 365 Indianapolis 677 248 429 L.A. Chargers 715 297 418 Kansas City 735 210 525 Jacksonville 754 239 515 Houston 791 251 540 Cincinnati 804 331 473 Oakland 808 126 682 Pittsburgh 890 250 640 Miami 1024 391 633

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Dallas 968 302 666 N.Y. Giants 840 280 560 San Francisco 828 357 471 Detroit 816 210 606 New Orleans 754 205 549 Arizona 736 132 604 L.A. Rams 729 281 448 Philadelphia 722 172 550 Atlanta 712 130 582 Carolina 695 166 529 Minnesota 690 370 320 Seattle 657 223 434 Washington 653 75 578 Tampa Bay 584 221 363 Green Bay 548 191 357 Chicago 527 199 328

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Atlanta 555 221 334 Chicago 585 137 448 L.A. Rams 587 184 403 Tampa Bay 608 137 471 San Francisco 611 146 465 Carolina 638 266 372 Green Bay 675 244 431 Minnesota 680 217 463 Seattle 690 115 575 Dallas 725 198 527 Philadelphia 765 85 680 New Orleans 794 295 499 Detroit 811 249 562 N.Y. Giants 882 240 642 Washington 910 336 574 Arizona 917 298 619

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 541.5 223.5 318.0 Kansas City 477.5 72.0 405.5 L.A. Chargers 429.5 131.0 298.5 New England 423.0 112.5 310.5 Buffalo 379.0 139.5 239.5 Cincinnati 372.5 29.5 343.0 Denver 358.0 92.5 265.5 Jacksonville 354.5 92.0 262.5 Cleveland 346.0 102.0 244.0 Houston 338.5 153.0 185.5 Indianapolis 332.0 185.0 147.0 Oakland 332.0 113.5 218.5 Tennessee 290.5 123.0 167.5 Pittsburgh 284.5 56.5 228.0 N.Y. Jets 223.0 68.0 155.0 Miami 192.0 31.5 160.5

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass New England 246.0 37.0 209.0 Baltimore 274.5 20.5 254.0 Buffalo 296.5 98.5 198.0 Denver 315.0 125.5 189.5 Tennessee 317.0 134.5 182.5 Indianapolis 338.5 124.0 214.5 Cleveland 339.0 123.0 216.0 L.A. Chargers 357.5 148.5 209.0 Kansas City 367.5 105.0 262.5 N.Y. Jets 370.0 128.0 242.0 Jacksonville 377.0 119.5 257.5 Houston 395.5 125.5 270.0 Cincinnati 402.0 165.5 236.5 Oakland 404.0 63.0 341.0 Pittsburgh 445.0 125.0 320.0 Miami 512.0 195.5 316.5

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Dallas 484.0 151.0 333.0 N.Y. Giants 420.0 140.0 280.0 San Francisco 414.0 178.5 235.5 Detroit 408.0 105.0 303.0 New Orleans 377.0 102.5 274.5 Arizona 368.0 66.0 302.0 L.A. Rams 364.5 140.5 224.0 Philadelphia 361.0 86.0 275.0 Atlanta 356.0 65.0 291.0 Carolina 347.5 83.0 264.5 Minnesota 345.0 185.0 160.0 Seattle 328.5 111.5 217.0 Washington 326.5 37.5 289.0 Tampa Bay 292.0 110.5 181.5 Green Bay 274.0 95.5 178.5 Chicago 263.5 99.5 164.0

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Atlanta 277.5 110.5 167.0 Chicago 292.5 68.5 224.0 L.A. Rams 293.5 92.0 201.5 Tampa Bay 304.0 68.5 235.5 San Francisco 305.5 73.0 232.5 Carolina 319.0 133.0 186.0 Green Bay 337.5 122.0 215.5 Minnesota 340.0 108.5 231.5 Seattle 345.0 57.5 287.5 Dallas 362.5 99.0 263.5 Philadelphia 382.5 42.5 340.0 New Orleans 397.0 147.5 249.5 Detroit 405.5 124.5 281.0 N.Y. Giants 441.0 120.0 321.0 Washington 455.0 168.0 287.0 Arizona 458.5 149.0 309.5

