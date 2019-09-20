|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|1083
|447
|636
|Jacksonville
|1001
|272
|729
|Kansas City
|958
|144
|814
|Tennessee
|922
|338
|584
|L.A. Chargers
|859
|262
|597
|New England
|844
|223
|621
|Buffalo
|758
|279
|479
|Cincinnati
|745
|59
|686
|Cleveland
|721
|172
|549
|Denver
|716
|185
|531
|Houston
|677
|306
|371
|Indianapolis
|664
|370
|294
|Oakland
|664
|227
|437
|Pittsburgh
|569
|113
|456
|N.Y. Jets
|485
|161
|324
|Miami
|384
|63
|321
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|492
|74
|418
|Baltimore
|549
|41
|508
|Buffalo
|593
|197
|396
|Cleveland
|601
|216
|385
|Denver
|630
|251
|379
|Indianapolis
|678
|249
|429
|L.A. Chargers
|715
|297
|418
|Kansas City
|735
|210
|525
|N.Y. Jets
|745
|198
|547
|Houston
|791
|251
|540
|Cincinnati
|803
|331
|472
|Oakland
|811
|126
|685
|Pittsburgh
|890
|250
|640
|Tennessee
|926
|357
|569
|Miami
|1022
|389
|633
|Jacksonville
|1094
|330
|764
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|968
|302
|666
|N.Y. Giants
|840
|280
|560
|San Francisco
|827
|357
|470
|Detroit
|816
|210
|606
|New Orleans
|754
|205
|549
|Arizona
|736
|132
|604
|L.A. Rams
|729
|281
|448
|Philadelphia
|722
|172
|550
|Atlanta
|712
|130
|582
|Carolina
|695
|166
|529
|Minnesota
|690
|370
|320
|Seattle
|657
|223
|434
|Washington
|653
|75
|578
|Tampa Bay
|584
|221
|363
|Green Bay
|548
|191
|357
|Chicago
|527
|199
|328
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Atlanta
|555
|221
|334
|Chicago
|585
|137
|448
|L.A. Rams
|587
|184
|403
|Tampa Bay
|608
|137
|471
|San Francisco
|611
|146
|465
|Carolina
|638
|266
|372
|Green Bay
|675
|244
|431
|Minnesota
|680
|217
|463
|Seattle
|690
|115
|575
|Dallas
|725
|198
|527
|Philadelphia
|765
|85
|680
|New Orleans
|794
|295
|499
|Detroit
|811
|249
|562
|N.Y. Giants
|882
|240
|642
|Washington
|910
|336
|574
|Arizona
|917
|298
|619
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|541.5
|223.5
|318.0
|Kansas City
|479.0
|72.0
|407.0
|L.A. Chargers
|429.5
|131.0
|298.5
|New England
|422.0
|111.5
|310.5
|Buffalo
|379.0
|139.5
|239.5
|Cincinnati
|372.5
|29.5
|343.0
|Cleveland
|360.5
|86.0
|274.5
|Denver
|358.0
|92.5
|265.5
|Houston
|338.5
|153.0
|185.5
|Jacksonville
|333.7
|90.7
|243.0
|Indianapolis
|332.0
|185.0
|147.0
|Oakland
|332.0
|113.5
|218.5
|Tennessee
|307.3
|112.7
|194.7
|Pittsburgh
|284.5
|56.5
|228.0
|N.Y. Jets
|242.5
|80.5
|162.0
|Miami
|192.0
|31.5
|160.5
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|246.0
|37.0
|209.0
|Baltimore
|274.5
|20.5
|254.0
|Buffalo
|296.5
|98.5
|198.0
|Cleveland
|300.5
|108.0
|192.5
|Tennessee
|308.7
|119.0
|189.7
|Denver
|315.0
|125.5
|189.5
|Indianapolis
|339.0
|124.5
|214.5
|L.A. Chargers
|357.5
|148.5
|209.0
|Jacksonville
|364.7
|110.0
|254.7
|Kansas City
|367.5
|105.0
|262.5
|N.Y. Jets
|372.5
|99.0
|273.5
|Houston
|395.5
|125.5
|270.0
|Cincinnati
|401.5
|165.5
|236.0
|Oakland
|405.5
|63.0
|342.5
|Pittsburgh
|445.0
|125.0
|320.0
|Miami
|511.0
|194.5
|316.5
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|484.0
|151.0
|333.0
|N.Y. Giants
|420.0
|140.0
|280.0
|San Francisco
|413.5
|178.5
|235.0
|Detroit
|408.0
|105.0
|303.0
|New Orleans
|377.0
|102.5
|274.5
|Arizona
|368.0
|66.0
|302.0
|L.A. Rams
|364.5
|140.5
|224.0
|Philadelphia
|361.0
|86.0
|275.0
|Atlanta
|356.0
|65.0
|291.0
|Carolina
|347.5
|83.0
|264.5
|Minnesota
|345.0
|185.0
|160.0
|Seattle
|328.5
|111.5
|217.0
|Washington
|326.5
|37.5
|289.0
|Tampa Bay
|292.0
|110.5
|181.5
|Green Bay
|274.0
|95.5
|178.5
|Chicago
|263.5
|99.5
|164.0
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Atlanta
|277.5
|110.5
|167.0
|Chicago
|292.5
|68.5
|224.0
|L.A. Rams
|293.5
|92.0
|201.5
|Tampa Bay
|304.0
|68.5
|235.5
|San Francisco
|305.5
|73.0
|232.5
|Carolina
|319.0
|133.0
|186.0
|Green Bay
|337.5
|122.0
|215.5
|Minnesota
|340.0
|108.5
|231.5
|Seattle
|345.0
|57.5
|287.5
|Dallas
|362.5
|99.0
|263.5
|Philadelphia
|382.5
|42.5
|340.0
|New Orleans
|397.0
|147.5
|249.5
|Detroit
|405.5
|124.5
|281.0
|N.Y. Giants
|441.0
|120.0
|321.0
|Washington
|455.0
|168.0
|287.0
|Arizona
|458.5
|149.0
|309.5
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.