Western Carolina suspends 4 players for NC State game

September 7, 2019 2:31 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Citing a violation of team policies and standards, Western Carolina suspended four players, including starting quarterback Tyrie Adams, for Saturday’s game at N.C. State.

Adams, the preseason Southern Conference offensive player of the year, was replaced by sophomore Will Jones in the starting lineup. Also suspended were starting left offensive guard Matthew Bair, starting nose tackle Adam Henderson, and reserve defensive lineman Elijah Hall.

The suspended players did not travel with the team. Western Carolina entered the game with a nine-game losing streak dating back to 2018.

