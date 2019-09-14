Western Michigan runs for record 7 TDs in win over Ga. State

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — LeVante Bellamy rushed for 192 yards and three scores as Western Michigan totaled a school-record seven rushing touchdowns to throttle Georgia State 57-10 on Saturday night.

Bellamy had 11 carries for 179 yards and 3 TDs at the half. Sean Tyler finished with 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Bellamy broke for a 60-yard touchdown sprint to start the scoring early in the first and added a 73-yard touchdown run to start the second quarter. Tyler broke for a 61-yard scoring scamper and added another for 30 yards in the second as the Broncos sprinted to a 43-10 halftime lead.

Jon Wassink threw for 246 yards and one score with Skyy Moore hauling in six for 97 yards. The Broncos also rushed for 450 yards while limiting Georgia State to 336 total yards.

Western Michigan (2-1) will go up against Syracuse next Saturday.

Tra Barnett ran for 127 yards and Dan Ellington threw for 126 yards and one touchdown for Georgia State (2-1) which opened the season with a 38-30 upset of Tennessee and 48-42 win over Furman.

