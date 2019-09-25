Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Whiff! MLB sets strikeout record for 12th straight season

September 25, 2019 10:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Major League Baseball has set its season strikeout record for the 12th straight season.

Batters struck out 369 times Tuesday to raise the season total to 41,467. That topped the 41,207 of last season with five days to spare.

After topping hits for the first time in 2018, strikeouts are ahead again. There were 40,883 hits through Tuesday. Last year finished with 41,018 hits.

Strikeouts broke 40,000 for the first time in 2017, when there were 40,104.

Advertisement

Before the record run started in 2008, the mark had been 32,404 in 2001. Strikeouts totaled 29,937 in 1996 before reaching the 30,000 for the first time the following year.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

MLB also set a record for home runs this season. The league entered Tuesday with 6,550, surpassing the mark of 6,105 set in 2017.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|27 GEOINTegration Summit
9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches