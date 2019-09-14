Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
White, Fields lead Stony Brook over Wagner 26-10

September 14, 2019 9:49 pm
 
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah White ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns, Tyquell Fields passed for 282 yards and a score, and Stony Brook defeated Wagner 26-10 on Saturday.

The Seawolves (2-1) dominated the first three quarters, taking a 26-3 lead into the final period while holding Wagner (0-3) to 113 total yards and four first downs.

Fields’ TD pass, a 26-yard connection with Jean Constant, gave Stony Brook a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. White ran for touchdowns of 9 and 7 yards in the third quarter to build the 26-3 lead. Nick Courtney kicked two field goals for the Seawolves.

Stymied through three quarters, Wagner’s offense more than doubled its production in the fourth quarter, finishing with 259 total yards. Christian Alexander-Stevens hit Joshua DeCambre with a 4-yard pass for the Seahawks’ touchdown. Alexander-Stevens finished 20 of 35 for 242 yards passing.

Stony Brook, which extended its home winning streak to 11 games, finished with 551 total yards.

