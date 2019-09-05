Listen Live Sports

White Sox manager Renteria sidelined by rotator cuff surgery

September 5, 2019 12:12 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — White Sox manager Rick Renteria will undergo surgery on his right rotator cuff Friday in Chicago.

Renteria will miss the weekend home series against the Los Angeles Angels, but plans to return to the dugout early next week. Bench coach Joe McEwing will run the team in Renteria’s absence.

Renteria is in his third season managing the White Sox.

The 57-year-old Renteria played parts of five seasons in the majors from 1986-88 and again from 1993-94. He was an infielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners and Florida Marlins.

Renteria signed with the Pirates in 1980 and played in the minors for six seasons before making his major league debut. He retired in 1994 with a .237 career average.

