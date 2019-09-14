Listen Live Sports

Wiggins 2 TDs helps FIU sink New Hampshire 30-17

September 14, 2019 11:03 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Kaylan Wiggins ran for 187 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns and Florida International rallied to beat New Hampshire 27-17 on Saturday.

Wiggins also completed 12-of-18 passes for 127 yards.

Max Brosmer threw an 86-yard touchdown pass to D Laube with 10:20 left in the third quarter to give the Wildcats their last lead of the game at 17-13.

Wiggins’ 4-yard TD run with 6:57 left in the third quarter on the FIU’s next possession put the Wildcats (2-1) up for good and ended a seven-play, 67-yard drive. After forcing New Hampshire to punt on its next possession, Tony Gaiter IV returned a short punt for 34 yards, but before being tackled, pitched the ball to Dimitry Prophete who ran it in from the 10-yard line for a 2-17 lead.

Brosmer threw for 224 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for New Hampshire (0-2).

