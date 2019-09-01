Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Tampa Bay 80 58 .580 _ Cleveland 79 58 .577 _ Oakland 78 58 .574 ½ Boston 74 63 .540 5 Texas 67 71 .486 12½ Los Angeles 65 73 .471 14½ Chicago 60 76 .441 18½ Seattle 58 80 .420 21½ Toronto 55 83 .399 24½

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 6

Texas 3, Seattle 2

Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5

L.A. Angels 10, Boston 4

Sunday’s Games

Houston 2, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4

Seattle 11, Texas 3

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Monday’s Games

Texas (Minor 11-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-7), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-3), 1:20 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Cole 15-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-4) at Cleveland (Civale 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Washington 77 58 .570 _ Chicago 73 63 .537 _ Philadelphia 70 65 .519 2½ Arizona 70 67 .511 3½ Milwaukee 70 66 .515 3 New York 69 67 .507 4 San Francisco 66 70 .485 7 San Diego 64 72 .471 9 Cincinnati 64 73 .467 9½ Pittsburgh 60 77 .438 13½ Colorado 59 79 .428 15 Miami 48 88 .353 25

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6, 1st game

Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, Miami 0

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 2, 2nd game

Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Pittsburgh 11, Colorado 4

San Diego 4, San Francisco 1

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3, 1st game

Washington 9, Miami 3

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 2

San Diego 8, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-7) at Washington (Ross 3-3), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-3), 1:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 9-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Cole 15-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 6-5) at Arizona (Leake 10-10), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

