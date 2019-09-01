Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|80
|58
|.580
|_
|Cleveland
|79
|58
|.577
|_
|Oakland
|78
|58
|.574
|½
|Boston
|74
|63
|.540
|5
|Texas
|67
|71
|.486
|12½
|Los Angeles
|65
|73
|.471
|14½
|Chicago
|60
|76
|.441
|18½
|Seattle
|58
|80
|.420
|21½
|Toronto
|55
|83
|.399
|24½
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3, 11 innings
Toronto 6, Houston 4
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 6
Texas 3, Seattle 2
Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5
L.A. Angels 10, Boston 4
Sunday’s Games
Houston 2, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4
Seattle 11, Texas 3
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3
Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Monday’s Games
Texas (Minor 11-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-7), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-3), 1:20 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9), 2:20 p.m.
Houston (Cole 15-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-4) at Cleveland (Civale 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|77
|58
|.570
|_
|Chicago
|73
|63
|.537
|_
|Philadelphia
|70
|65
|.519
|2½
|Arizona
|70
|67
|.511
|3½
|Milwaukee
|70
|66
|.515
|3
|New York
|69
|67
|.507
|4
|San Francisco
|66
|70
|.485
|7
|San Diego
|64
|72
|.471
|9
|Cincinnati
|64
|73
|.467
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|60
|77
|.438
|13½
|Colorado
|59
|79
|.428
|15
|Miami
|48
|88
|.353
|25
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6, 1st game
Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3
Washington 7, Miami 0
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 2, 2nd game
Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Pittsburgh 11, Colorado 4
San Diego 4, San Francisco 1
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3, 1st game
Washington 9, Miami 3
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 2
San Diego 8, San Francisco 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings
Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-7) at Washington (Ross 3-3), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-3), 1:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-7), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 9-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9), 2:20 p.m.
Houston (Cole 15-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 6-5) at Arizona (Leake 10-10), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
