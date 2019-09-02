Listen Live Sports

Wild Card Glance

September 2, 2019 5:06 pm
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 81 58 .583 _
Cleveland 80 58 .580 _
Oakland 78 58 .574 1
Boston 74 63 .540
Texas 68 71 .489 12½
Los Angeles 65 73 .471 15
Chicago 60 77 .438 19½
Seattle 58 81 .417 22½

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4

Seattle 11, Texas 3

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Monday’s Games

Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Jurado 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 11-6), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Porcello 12-10), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 10-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Greinke 14-4) at Milwaukee (Lyles 9-8), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-9), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 77 59 .566 _
Chicago 74 63 .540 _
Philadelphia 71 65 .522
Arizona 71 67 .514
Milwaukee 70 67 .511 4
New York 70 67 .511 4
San Francisco 66 71 .482 8
San Diego 64 73 .467 10
Cincinnati 64 74 .464 10½
Pittsburgh 60 77 .438 14
Colorado 59 80 .424 16
Miami 48 88 .353 25½

___

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3, 1st game

Washington 9, Miami 3

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 2

San Diego 8, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

Arizona 14, San Diego 7

Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 16, Colorado 9

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-12) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 14-4) at Milwaukee (Lyles 9-8), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-7) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-7), 7:45 p.m.

Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-9), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 9-13), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

