Wild Card Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|81
|58
|.583
|_
|Cleveland
|80
|58
|.580
|_
|Oakland
|78
|58
|.574
|1
|Boston
|74
|63
|.540
|5½
|Texas
|68
|71
|.489
|12½
|Los Angeles
|65
|73
|.471
|15
|Chicago
|60
|77
|.438
|19½
|Seattle
|58
|81
|.417
|22½
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4
Seattle 11, Texas 3
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3
Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Monday’s Games
Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1
Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas (Jurado 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 11-6), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Porcello 12-10), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 10-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Greinke 14-4) at Milwaukee (Lyles 9-8), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-9), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|77
|59
|.566
|_
|Chicago
|74
|63
|.540
|_
|Philadelphia
|71
|65
|.522
|2½
|Arizona
|71
|67
|.514
|3½
|Milwaukee
|70
|67
|.511
|4
|New York
|70
|67
|.511
|4
|San Francisco
|66
|71
|.482
|8
|San Diego
|64
|73
|.467
|10
|Cincinnati
|64
|74
|.464
|10½
|Pittsburgh
|60
|77
|.438
|14
|Colorado
|59
|80
|.424
|16
|Miami
|48
|88
|.353
|25½
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3, 1st game
Washington 9, Miami 3
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 2
San Diego 8, San Francisco 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings
Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1
Arizona 14, San Diego 7
Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 16, Colorado 9
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-12) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 14-4) at Milwaukee (Lyles 9-8), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-7) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-7), 7:45 p.m.
Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-9), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 9-13), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
