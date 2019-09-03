Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Tampa Bay 82 59 .582 _ Cleveland 80 59 .576 _ Oakland 79 58 .577 _ Boston 74 64 .536 5½ Texas 68 72 .486 12½ Los Angeles 65 74 .468 15 Chicago 61 77 .442 18½ Seattle 58 82 .414 22½

___

Monday’s Games

Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Advertisement

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

Minnesota 6, Boston 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Lynn 14-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-11) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 16-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Washington 78 59 .569 _ Chicago 75 63 .543 _ Philadelphia 72 65 .526 2½ Arizona 72 67 .518 3½ Milwaukee 71 67 .514 4 New York 70 68 .507 5 San Francisco 66 72 .478 9 San Diego 64 74 .464 11 Cincinnati 64 75 .460 11½ Pittsburgh 60 78 .435 15 Colorado 59 81 .421 17

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

Arizona 14, San Diego 7

Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 16, Colorado 9

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 10

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1

Arizona 2, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Washington (Sánchez 8-6), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-4) at Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Dugger 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 8-7) at Arizona (Gallen 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 8-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.