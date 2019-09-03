Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|82
|59
|.582
|_
|Cleveland
|80
|59
|.576
|_
|Oakland
|79
|58
|.577
|_
|Boston
|74
|64
|.536
|5½
|Texas
|68
|72
|.486
|12½
|Los Angeles
|65
|74
|.468
|15
|Chicago
|61
|77
|.442
|18½
|Seattle
|58
|82
|.414
|22½
___
Monday’s Games
Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1
Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
Minnesota 6, Boston 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5
Wednesday’s Games
Texas (Lynn 14-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-11) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 16-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 10:07 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|78
|59
|.569
|_
|Chicago
|75
|63
|.543
|_
|Philadelphia
|72
|65
|.526
|2½
|Arizona
|72
|67
|.518
|3½
|Milwaukee
|71
|67
|.514
|4
|New York
|70
|68
|.507
|5
|San Francisco
|66
|72
|.478
|9
|San Diego
|64
|74
|.464
|11
|Cincinnati
|64
|75
|.460
|11½
|Pittsburgh
|60
|78
|.435
|15
|Colorado
|59
|81
|.421
|17
___
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1
Arizona 14, San Diego 7
Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 16, Colorado 9
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 10
Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1
Arizona 2, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Washington (Sánchez 8-6), 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-4) at Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Dugger 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 8-7) at Arizona (Gallen 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 8-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
___
