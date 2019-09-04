Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|82
|59
|.582
|_
|Cleveland
|81
|59
|.579
|_
|Oakland
|80
|58
|.580
|_
|Boston
|75
|64
|.540
|5½
|Texas
|68
|73
|.482
|13½
|Los Angeles
|65
|75
|.464
|16
|Chicago
|61
|78
|.439
|19½
|Seattle
|58
|82
|.414
|23
___
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
Minnesota 6, Boston 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 1
Boston 6, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (López 8-12) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-5), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 3:37 p.m.
Texas (Allard 3-0) at Baltimore (Means 10-9), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Pérez 9-6) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 14-11) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 8:15 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Oakland, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|78
|60
|.565
|_
|Chicago
|75
|63
|.543
|_
|Arizona
|73
|67
|.521
|3
|Philadelphia
|72
|66
|.522
|3
|Milwaukee
|71
|67
|.514
|4
|New York
|71
|68
|.511
|4½
|San Francisco
|67
|72
|.482
|8½
|Cincinnati
|65
|75
|.464
|11
|San Diego
|64
|75
|.460
|11½
|Pittsburgh
|61
|78
|.439
|14½
|Colorado
|59
|82
|.418
|17½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 10
Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1
Arizona 2, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 4
Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 5
Pittsburgh 6, Miami 5
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3
San Francisco 9, St. Louis 8
Arizona 4, San Diego 1
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 10-6), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 1:15 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 12-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 16-5) at Atlanta (Fried 15-4), 7:20 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
