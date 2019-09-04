Listen Live Sports

Wild Card Glance

September 4, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 82 59 .582 _
Cleveland 81 59 .579 _
Oakland 80 58 .580 _
Boston 75 64 .540
Texas 68 73 .482 13½
Los Angeles 65 75 .464 16
Chicago 61 78 .439 19½
Seattle 58 82 .414 23

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

Minnesota 6, Boston 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 1

Boston 6, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 8-12) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-5), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Allard 3-0) at Baltimore (Means 10-9), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 9-6) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 14-11) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 8:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Oakland, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 78 60 .565 _
Chicago 75 63 .543 _
Arizona 73 67 .521 3
Philadelphia 72 66 .522 3
Milwaukee 71 67 .514 4
New York 71 68 .511
San Francisco 67 72 .482
Cincinnati 65 75 .464 11
San Diego 64 75 .460 11½
Pittsburgh 61 78 .439 14½
Colorado 59 82 .418 17½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 10

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1

Arizona 2, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 4

Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 5

Pittsburgh 6, Miami 5

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

San Francisco 9, St. Louis 8

Arizona 4, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 10-6), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 1:15 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 12-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 16-5) at Atlanta (Fried 15-4), 7:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

