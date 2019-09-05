Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tampa Bay
|83
|59
|.585
|Oakland
|81
|58
|.583
|Cleveland
|81
|60
|.574
|1
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 1
Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Buchholz 1-3) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 11-5), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 8:15 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Turnbull 3-14) at Oakland (Bailey 12-8), 10:07 p.m., 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Washington
|78
|61
|.561
|Chicago
|76
|63
|.547
|Arizona
|73
|67
|.521
|Philadelphia
|72
|67
|.518
|Milwaukee
|71
|68
|.511
|New York
|71
|68
|.511
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 4
Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 5
Arizona 4, San Diego 1
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 3, 11 innings
Atlanta 4, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 5
Friday’s Games
Arizona (Ray 12-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 11-6) at Atlanta (Keuchel 6-5), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-5) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-7), 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
