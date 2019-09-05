Listen Live Sports

Wild Card Glance

September 5, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 83 59 .585 _
Oakland 81 58 .583 _
Cleveland 81 60 .574 1

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 1

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Buchholz 1-3) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 11-5), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 8:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Turnbull 3-14) at Oakland (Bailey 12-8), 10:07 p.m., 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 78 61 .561 _
Chicago 76 63 .547 _
Arizona 73 67 .521
Philadelphia 72 67 .518 4
Milwaukee 71 68 .511 5
New York 71 68 .511 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 4

Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 5

Arizona 4, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 3, 11 innings

Atlanta 4, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 5

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Ray 12-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 11-6) at Atlanta (Keuchel 6-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-5) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

___

