Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|84
|59
|.587
|_
|Oakland
|82
|59
|.582
|_
|Cleveland
|82
|60
|.577
|½
___
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 1
Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0
Oakland 7, Detroit 3, 1st game
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 11 innings
Detroit 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings, 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|78
|62
|.557
|_
|Chicago
|76
|64
|.543
|_
|Arizona
|74
|67
|.525
|2½
|Milwaukee
|72
|68
|.514
|4
|New York
|72
|68
|.514
|4
|Philadelphia
|72
|68
|.514
|4
___
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 3, 11 innings
Atlanta 4, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 5
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Young 6-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 14-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at Milwaukee (González 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-12), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Ross 3-4) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-8), 7:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
___
