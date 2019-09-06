Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild Card Glance

September 6, 2019 4:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 84 59 .587 _
Oakland 82 59 .582 _
Cleveland 82 60 .577 ½

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 1

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0

Oakland 7, Detroit 3, 1st game

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 11 innings

Detroit 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings, 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 7:10 p.m.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 78 62 .557 _
Chicago 76 64 .543 _
Arizona 74 67 .525
Milwaukee 72 68 .514 4
New York 72 68 .514 4
Philadelphia 72 68 .514 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 3, 11 innings

Atlanta 4, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 5

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Young 6-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 14-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at Milwaukee (González 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-12), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Ross 3-4) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-8), 7:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1776: Congress formally renames nation 'United States of America'