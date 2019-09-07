Listen Live Sports

Wild Card Glance

September 7, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 85 59 .590 _
Oakland 83 59 .585 _
Cleveland 82 61 .573

___

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0

Oakland 7, Detroit 3, 1st game

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 11 innings

Detroit 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings, 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3

Oakland 10, Detroit 2

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Waguespack 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-11) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 78 63 .553 _
Chicago 76 65 .539 _
Arizona 75 67 .528
Milwaukee 73 68 .518 3
Philadelphia 73 68 .518 3
New York 72 69 .511 4

___

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 2, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Leake 11-10) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-8), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 11-3), 1:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

