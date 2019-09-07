Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|85
|59
|.590
|_
|Oakland
|83
|59
|.585
|_
|Cleveland
|82
|61
|.573
|1½
___
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0
Oakland 7, Detroit 3, 1st game
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 11 innings
Detroit 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings, 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3
Oakland 10, Detroit 2
Sunday’s Games
Toronto (Waguespack 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 3-11) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|78
|63
|.553
|_
|Chicago
|76
|65
|.539
|_
|Arizona
|75
|67
|.528
|1½
|Milwaukee
|73
|68
|.518
|3
|Philadelphia
|73
|68
|.518
|3
|New York
|72
|69
|.511
|4
___
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 2, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 5, Washington 4
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Leake 11-10) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-8), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 11-3), 1:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.