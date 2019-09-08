Listen Live Sports

Wild Card Glance

September 8, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 86 59 .593 _
Oakland 84 59 .587 _
Cleveland 83 61 .576

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3

Oakland 10, Detroit 2

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Oakland 3, Detroit 1

Monday’s Games

Oakland (Fiers 14-3) at Houston (Greinke 14-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 13-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 79 63 .556 _
Chicago 76 66 .535 _
Arizona 75 68 .524
Milwaukee 74 68 .521 2
Philadelphia 74 68 .521 2
New York 72 70 .507 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 2, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

Washington 9, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 7

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-4), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-13) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lyles 10-8) at Miami (Dugger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Quantrill 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

