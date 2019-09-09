Listen Live Sports

...

Wild Card Glance

September 9, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 86 59 .593 _
Oakland 84 60 .583 _
Cleveland 84 61 .579 ½

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Oakland 3, Detroit 1

Monday’s Games

Houston 15, Oakland 0

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Sánchez 8-7) at Minnesota (Berríos 11-8), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Texas (Lynn 14-10), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 9-8) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 79 63 .556 _
Chicago 77 66 .538 _
Milwaukee 75 68 .524 2
Arizona 75 69 .521
Philadelphia 74 69 .517 3
New York 73 70 .510 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

Washington 9, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 7

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 8, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 10, San Diego 2

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 16-4) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4) at Miami (Hernandez 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 8-7) at Minnesota (Berríos 11-8), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8) at San Diego (Bolanos 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

