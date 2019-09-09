Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|86
|59
|.593
|_
|Oakland
|84
|60
|.583
|_
|Cleveland
|84
|61
|.579
|½
___
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Oakland 3, Detroit 1
Monday’s Games
Houston 15, Oakland 0
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2
Tuesday’s Games
Washington (Sánchez 8-7) at Minnesota (Berríos 11-8), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Texas (Lynn 14-10), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Roark 9-8) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5), 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|79
|63
|.556
|_
|Chicago
|77
|66
|.538
|_
|Milwaukee
|75
|68
|.524
|2
|Arizona
|75
|69
|.521
|2½
|Philadelphia
|74
|69
|.517
|3
|New York
|73
|70
|.510
|4
___
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3
Washington 9, Atlanta 4
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 7
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1
Milwaukee 8, Miami 3
Chicago Cubs 10, San Diego 2
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Fried 16-4) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4) at Miami (Hernandez 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 8-7) at Minnesota (Berríos 11-8), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8) at San Diego (Bolanos 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
___
