Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|87
|60
|.592
|_
|Oakland
|86
|60
|.589
|_
|Cleveland
|86
|61
|.585
|½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 5, Washington 0
Oakland 21, Houston 7
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3, 11 innings
Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 6, Minnesota 2
Oakland 5, Houston 3
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9
Thursday’s Games
Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3) at Texas (Allard 4-0), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at Houston (Verlander 18-5), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|80
|64
|.556
|_
|Chicago
|77
|67
|.535
|_
|Milwaukee
|77
|68
|.531
|½
|New York
|75
|70
|.517
|2½
|Philadelphia
|75
|70
|.517
|2½
|Arizona
|75
|71
|.514
|3
___
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5
Minnesota 5, Washington 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2
Milwaukee 4, Miami 3
San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 7, Miami 5
N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1
Washington 6, Minnesota 2
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Young 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-13), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at San Diego (Lamet 2-4), 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 10-8) at Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6), 7:15 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
