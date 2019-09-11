Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wild Card Glance

September 11, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 87 60 .592 _
Oakland 86 60 .589 _
Cleveland 86 61 .585 ½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

Oakland 21, Houston 7

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Oakland 5, Houston 3

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3) at Texas (Allard 4-0), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at Houston (Verlander 18-5), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 80 64 .556 _
Chicago 77 67 .535 _
Milwaukee 77 68 .531 ½
New York 75 70 .517
Philadelphia 75 70 .517
Arizona 75 71 .514 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2

Milwaukee 4, Miami 3

San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Miami 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Young 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-13), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at San Diego (Lamet 2-4), 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 10-8) at Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

