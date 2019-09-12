Listen Live Sports

Wild Card Glance

September 12, 2019
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 87 60 .592 _
Tampa Bay 87 61 .588 _
Cleveland 86 61 .585 ½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Oakland 5, Houston 3

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9

Thursday’s Games

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 3, Houston 2

Friday’s Games

Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 10-5) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 81 64 .559 _
Chicago 78 68 .534 _
Milwaukee 78 68 .534 _
New York 76 70 .521 2
Philadelphia 76 70 .521 2
Arizona 75 72 .510

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Miami 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1

Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 1

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Brault 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-10), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 11-4) at Washington (Scherzer 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-5) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 14-6) at Arizona (Leake 11-10), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

___

