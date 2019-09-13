Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|88
|60
|.595
|Tampa Bay
|88
|61
|.591
|Cleveland
|86
|61
|.585
|1
Thursday’s Games
Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4
Washington 12, Minnesota 6
Oakland 3, Houston 2
Friday’s Games
Oakland 14, Texas 9
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Rodríguez 17-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-5), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Fiers 14-4) at Texas (Minor 13-8), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-8), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|81
|65
|.555
|Chicago
|79
|68
|.537
|Milwaukee
|78
|69
|.531
|Philadelphia
|76
|70
|.521
|New York
|76
|71
|.517
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1
Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 1
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5
Washington 12, Minnesota 6
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 8
Atlanta 5, Washington 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 0
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-9), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 6-5) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 17-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lyles 10-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 10-7), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:05 p.m.
