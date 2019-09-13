Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild Card Glance

September 13, 2019 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 88 60 .595 _
Tampa Bay 88 61 .591 _
Cleveland 86 61 .585 1

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

Advertisement

Oakland 3, Houston 2

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Friday’s Games

Oakland 14, Texas 9

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Rodríguez 17-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Fiers 14-4) at Texas (Minor 13-8), 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-8), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 81 65 .555 _
Chicago 79 68 .537 _
Milwaukee 78 69 .531 1
Philadelphia 76 70 .521
New York 76 71 .517 3

___

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1

Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 8

Atlanta 5, Washington 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 0

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-9), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 6-5) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 17-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lyles 10-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 10-7), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:05 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

12th consecutive National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Today in History

1940: US imposes the draft for WWII