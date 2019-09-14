Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Oakland
|89
|60
|.597
|_
|Tampa Bay
|89
|61
|.593
|_
|Cleveland
|86
|63
|.577
|2½
___
Friday’s Games
Oakland 14, Texas 9
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 9, Cleveland 5, 2nd game
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Oakland 8, Texas 6
Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0, 1st game
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 12-8) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 1-0) at Texas (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|81
|66
|.551
|_
|Chicago
|80
|68
|.541
|_
|Milwaukee
|79
|69
|.534
|1
|New York
|77
|71
|.520
|3
|Philadelphia
|76
|71
|.517
|3½
___
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 8
Atlanta 5, Washington 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 0
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 10, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 2
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 16-5) at Washington (Sánchez 8-8), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-7), 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 7:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
___
