Sports News
 
...

Wild Card Glance

September 14, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 89 60 .597 _
Tampa Bay 89 61 .593 _
Cleveland 86 63 .577

___

Friday’s Games

Oakland 14, Texas 9

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 9, Cleveland 5, 2nd game

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Oakland 8, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0, 1st game

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 12-8) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 1-0) at Texas (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 81 66 .551 _
Chicago 80 68 .541 _
Milwaukee 79 69 .534 1
New York 77 71 .520 3
Philadelphia 76 71 .517

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 8

Atlanta 5, Washington 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 0

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 10, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 2

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 16-5) at Washington (Sánchez 8-8), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-7), 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

___

