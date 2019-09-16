Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Oakland
|90
|60
|.600
|_
|Tampa Bay
|89
|62
|.589
|_
|Cleveland
|87
|63
|.580
|1½
___
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5
Oakland 6, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Boyd 8-11) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (López 4-7) at Oakland (Anderson 12-9), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|82
|68
|.547
|_
|Washington
|82
|67
|.550
|_
|Milwaukee
|81
|69
|.540
|1
___
Sunday’s Games
Washington 7, Atlanta 0
Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6
Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1
St. Louis 4, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2
Tuesday’s Games
San Diego (Paddack 9-7) at Milwaukee (González 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 12-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-13), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-6), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
___
