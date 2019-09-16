Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Oakland 90 60 .600 _ Tampa Bay 89 62 .589 _ Cleveland 87 63 .580 1½

___

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5

Oakland 6, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Boyd 8-11) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 4-7) at Oakland (Anderson 12-9), 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 82 68 .547 _ Washington 82 67 .550 _ Milwaukee 81 69 .540 1

___

Sunday’s Games

Washington 7, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6

Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

St. Louis 4, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 9-7) at Milwaukee (González 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 12-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-13), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

___

