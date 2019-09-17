Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Oakland
|91
|61
|.599
|_
|Tampa Bay
|89
|63
|.586
|_
|Cleveland
|88
|63
|.583
|½
___
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 6, Oakland 5
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Detroit 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5
Oakland 2, Kansas City 1
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City (Duffy 6-6) at Oakland (Bailey 13-8), 3:37 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-15) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|83
|67
|.553
|_
|Chicago
|82
|69
|.543
|_
|Milwaukee
|82
|69
|.543
|_
|New York
|78
|73
|.517
|4
|Philadelphia
|77
|72
|.517
|4
___
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1
St. Louis 4, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2
Colorado 9, N.Y. Mets 4
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5
Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4
Washington 6, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Scherzer 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 12-9), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 8-12) at Atlanta (Teheran 10-9), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
___
