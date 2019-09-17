Listen Live Sports

...

Wild Card Glance

September 17, 2019
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 91 61 .599 _
Tampa Bay 89 63 .586 _
Cleveland 88 63 .583 ½

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 6, Oakland 5

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Duffy 6-6) at Oakland (Bailey 13-8), 3:37 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-15) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 83 67 .553 _
Chicago 82 69 .543 _
Milwaukee 82 69 .543 _
New York 78 73 .517 4
Philadelphia 77 72 .517 4

___

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

St. Louis 4, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2

Colorado 9, N.Y. Mets 4

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

Washington 6, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Scherzer 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 12-9), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 8-12) at Atlanta (Teheran 10-9), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

___

