Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild Card Glance

September 18, 2019 4:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 92 61 .601 _
Tampa Bay 90 63 .588 _
Cleveland 89 63 .586 ½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

Advertisement

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 1, Kansas City 0, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Cleveland 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-3), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 83 68 .550 _
Chicago 82 70 .539 _
Milwaukee 82 70 .539 _
New York 79 73 .520 3
Philadelphia 78 72 .520 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

Washington 6, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 4

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 12-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 12-4), 12:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 10-8) at Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-9), 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year