Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Oakland
|92
|61
|.601
|_
|Tampa Bay
|90
|63
|.588
|_
|Cleveland
|89
|63
|.586
|½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Detroit 2
Oakland 2, Kansas City 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 1, Kansas City 0, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Cleveland 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-3), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|83
|68
|.550
|_
|Chicago
|82
|70
|.539
|_
|Milwaukee
|82
|70
|.539
|_
|New York
|79
|73
|.520
|3
|Philadelphia
|78
|72
|.520
|3
___
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4
Washington 6, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 4
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1
San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 12-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 12-4), 12:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 10-8) at Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-9), 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
___
