Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Oakland
|92
|61
|.601
|_
|Cleveland
|90
|63
|.588
|_
|Tampa Bay
|90
|63
|.588
|_
___
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 1, Kansas City 0, 11 innings
Cleveland 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Detroit 0
Friday’s Games
Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 13-9) at Oakland (Fiers 14-4), 10:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Milwaukee
|83
|70
|.542
|_
|Washington
|83
|68
|.550
|_
|Chicago
|82
|71
|.536
|1
|New York
|79
|73
|.520
|3½
|Philadelphia
|78
|73
|.517
|4
___
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 4
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1
San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-6), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 9-8) at Miami (Dugger 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
___
