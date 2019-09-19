Listen Live Sports

Wild Card Glance

September 19, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 92 61 .601 _
Cleveland 90 63 .588 _
Tampa Bay 90 63 .588 _

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 1, Kansas City 0, 11 innings

Cleveland 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

Friday’s Games

Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 13-9) at Oakland (Fiers 14-4), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Milwaukee 83 70 .542 _
Washington 83 68 .550 _
Chicago 82 71 .536 1
New York 79 73 .520
Philadelphia 78 73 .517 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 9-8) at Miami (Dugger 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

___

