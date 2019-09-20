Listen Live Sports

Wild Card Glance

September 20, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 93 61 .604 _
Cleveland 91 63 .591 _
Tampa Bay 91 63 .591 _

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Oakland 8, Texas 0

Saturday’s Games

Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Vargas 6-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Burke 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 2-0), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 84 68 .553 _
Milwaukee 84 70 .545 _
Chicago 82 72 .532 2
New York 80 73 .523

___

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 1

Washington 6, Miami 4

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Hudson 16-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-9), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 17-6) at Miami (Hernandez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Vargas 6-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-2) at Milwaukee (Davies 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.

___

