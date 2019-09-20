Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Oakland
|93
|61
|.604
|_
|Cleveland
|91
|63
|.591
|_
|Tampa Bay
|91
|63
|.591
|_
___
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Detroit 0
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Oakland 8, Texas 0
Saturday’s Games
Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Vargas 6-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Burke 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 2-0), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|84
|68
|.553
|_
|Milwaukee
|84
|70
|.545
|_
|Chicago
|82
|72
|.532
|2
|New York
|80
|73
|.523
|3½
___
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 1
Washington 6, Miami 4
Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis (Hudson 16-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-9), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 17-6) at Miami (Hernandez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Vargas 6-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-2) at Milwaukee (Davies 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.
___
