Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Oakland
|94
|61
|.606
|_
|Tampa Bay
|92
|63
|.594
|_
|Cleveland
|91
|64
|.587
|1
___
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Oakland 8, Texas 0
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 12, Texas 3
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-4), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 14-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|85
|68
|.556
|_
|Milwaukee
|85
|70
|.548
|_
|Chicago
|82
|73
|.529
|3
___
Friday’s Games
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2
Washington 6, Miami 4
Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 8
Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4
Washington 10, Miami 4, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Washington (Voth 1-1) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-7), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.