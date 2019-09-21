Listen Live Sports

Wild Card Glance

September 21, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 94 61 .606 _
Tampa Bay 92 63 .594 _
Cleveland 91 64 .587 1

___

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Oakland 8, Texas 0

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 12, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-4), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Washington 85 68 .556 _
Milwaukee 85 70 .548 _
Chicago 82 73 .529 3

___

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

Washington 6, Miami 4

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 8

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

Washington 10, Miami 4, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Voth 1-1) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-7), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

___

