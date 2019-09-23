Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Oakland 94 62 .603 _ Tampa Bay 93 64 .592 _ Cleveland 92 64 .590 ½

Sunday’s Games

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Washington 86 69 .555 _ Milwaukee 86 70 .551 _ Chicago 82 74 .526 4

Sunday’s Games

Miami 5, Washington 3

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1

Monday’s Games

Washington 7, Philadelphia 2

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 12-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-7), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 11-7), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

