Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Oakland
|94
|62
|.603
|_
|Tampa Bay
|93
|64
|.592
|_
|Cleveland
|92
|64
|.590
|½
___
Sunday’s Games
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4
Texas 8, Oakland 3
Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3), 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|86
|69
|.555
|_
|Milwaukee
|86
|70
|.551
|_
|Chicago
|82
|74
|.526
|4
___
Sunday’s Games
Miami 5, Washington 3
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1
Monday’s Games
Washington 7, Philadelphia 2
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 12-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-7), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 11-7), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
___
