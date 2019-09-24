Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Oakland
|94
|63
|.599
|_
|Tampa Bay
|94
|64
|.595
|_
|Cleveland
|93
|64
|.592
|½
___
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 12 innings
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 10:07 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Washington
|88
|69
|.561
|_
|Milwaukee
|87
|70
|.554
|_
|Chicago
|82
|75
|.522
|5
|New York
|82
|75
|.522
|5
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Monday’s Games
Washington 7, Philadelphia 2
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 4
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 4, Philadelphia 1, 1st game
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2
Washington 6, Philadelphia 5, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 4-7) at Washington (Sánchez 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Dugger 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
___
