Wild Card Glance

September 24, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 94 63 .599 _
Tampa Bay 94 64 .595 _
Cleveland 93 64 .592 ½

___

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 12 innings

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Washington 88 69 .561 _
Milwaukee 87 70 .554 _
Chicago 82 75 .522 5
New York 82 75 .522 5

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Monday’s Games

Washington 7, Philadelphia 2

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 4

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 4, Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

Washington 6, Philadelphia 5, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-7) at Washington (Sánchez 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Dugger 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

___

