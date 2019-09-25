Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Oakland
|95
|63
|.601
|_
|Tampa Bay
|95
|64
|.597
|_
|Cleveland
|93
|65
|.589
|1½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 12 innings
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 3-0) at Seattle (Hernández 1-7), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Washington
|89
|69
|.563
|_
|z-Milwaukee
|88
|70
|.557
|_
|New York
|83
|75
|.525
|5
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 4, Philadelphia 1, 1st game
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2
Washington 6, Philadelphia 5, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 2
Washington 5, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 3
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Anderson 7-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-7), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Vargas 7-8) at Washington (Strasburg 17-6), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
___
