Wild Card Glance

September 25, 2019 4:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 95 63 .601 _
Tampa Bay 95 64 .597 _
Cleveland 93 65 .589

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 12 innings

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-0) at Seattle (Hernández 1-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
y-Washington 89 69 .563 _
z-Milwaukee 88 70 .557 _
New York 83 75 .525 5

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 4, Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

Washington 6, Philadelphia 5, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 2

Washington 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 3

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 7-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-7), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Vargas 7-8) at Washington (Strasburg 17-6), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

___

