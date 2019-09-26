Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Oakland
|95
|63
|.601
|_
|Tampa Bay
|95
|64
|.597
|_
|Cleveland
|93
|65
|.589
|1½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 8-6) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at Toronto (Zeuch 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 15-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Washington
|90
|69
|.566
|_
|z-Milwaukee
|89
|70
|.560
|_
|New York
|83
|76
|.522
|6
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 2
Washington 5, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 3
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
Washington 6, Philadelphia 3
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 8-6) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-13), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 10-7) at Colorado (González 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
___
