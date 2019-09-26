Listen Live Sports

Wild Card Glance

September 26, 2019
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 95 63 .601 _
Tampa Bay 95 64 .597 _
Cleveland 93 65 .589

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 8-6) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at Toronto (Zeuch 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 15-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
y-Washington 90 69 .566 _
z-Milwaukee 89 70 .560 _
New York 83 76 .522 6

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 2

Washington 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 3

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

Washington 6, Philadelphia 3

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 8-6) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-13), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 10-7) at Colorado (González 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

___

