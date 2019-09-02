Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wild Card

September 2, 2019 12:53 am
 
1 min read
All Times EDT
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 80 58 .580
Cleveland 79 58 .577
Oakland 78 58 .574 ½
Boston 74 63 .540 5

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 6

L.A. Angels 10, Boston 4

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Cole 15-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-4) at Cleveland (Civale 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Washington 77 58 .570
Chicago 73 63 .537
Philadelphia 70 65 .519
Milwaukee 70 66 .515 3
Arizona 70 67 .511
New York 69 67 .507 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, Miami 0

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Sunday’s Games

Washington 9, Miami 3

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-7) at Washington (Ross 3-3), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-7), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Cole 15-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 6-5) at Arizona (Leake 10-10), 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

