|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|80
|58
|.580
|—
|Cleveland
|79
|58
|.577
|—
|Oakland
|78
|58
|.574
|½
|Boston
|74
|63
|.540
|5
___
N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 6
L.A. Angels 10, Boston 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4
Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9), 2:20 p.m.
Houston (Cole 15-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-4) at Cleveland (Civale 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|77
|58
|.570
|—
|Chicago
|73
|63
|.537
|—
|Philadelphia
|70
|65
|.519
|2½
|Milwaukee
|70
|66
|.515
|3
|Arizona
|70
|67
|.511
|3½
|New York
|69
|67
|.507
|4
___
Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3
Washington 7, Miami 0
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Washington 9, Miami 3
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-7) at Washington (Ross 3-3), 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-7), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9), 2:20 p.m.
Houston (Cole 15-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 6-5) at Arizona (Leake 10-10), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
