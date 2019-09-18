Wild-Jets Sum

Minnesota 0 0 1—1 Winnipeg 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Copp (Niku), 0:59. 2, Winnipeg, Wheeler (Copp, Niku), 1:37.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Minnesota, Sturm (Greenway, Hunt), 8:44. 4, Winnipeg, Morrissey (Scheifele, Wheeler), 14:51 (pp). 5, Winnipeg, Suess, 18:45.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 5-7-9_21. Winnipeg 7-13-12_32.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Robson 0-0-0 (11 shots-10 saves), Kahkonen 0-0-0 (20-18). Winnipeg, Brossoit 0-0-0 (21-20).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:19.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Brian Mach.

