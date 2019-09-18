Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wild-Jets Sums

September 18, 2019 10:33 pm
 
Minnesota 0 0 1—1
Winnipeg 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Copp 1 (Niku), 0:59. 2, Winnipeg, Wheeler 1 (Copp, Niku), 1:37. Penalties_Liambas, MIN, (interference), 9:26; Poolman, WPG, Major (fighting), 9:26; Poolman, WPG, (cross checking), 9:26; Liambas, MIN, Major (fighting), 9:26; Perreault, WPG, (high sticking), 14:15; Brown, MIN, (interference), 16:44.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Mayhew, MIN, (tripping), 6:16; Perreault, WPG, (interference), 11:05; Wheeler, WPG, (slashing), 17:27.

Third Period_3, Minnesota, Sturm 1 (Hunt, Greenway), 8:44. 4, Winnipeg, Morrissey 1 (Scheifele, Wheeler), 14:51 (pp). 5, Winnipeg, Suess 1, 18:45. Penalties_Greenway, MIN, (tripping), 14:12.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 5-7-9_21. Winnipeg 7-13-12_32.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Robson 0-0-0 (11 shots-10 saves), Kahkonen 1-0-0 (20-18). Winnipeg, Brossoit 0-1-0 (21-20).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:19.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Brian Mach.

