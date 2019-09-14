Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

William & Mary uses quick strikes to down Colgate 38-10

September 14, 2019 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hollis Mathis had a touchdown pass and ran for a score, Owen Wright rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown and William & Mary controlled Colgate from the start in a 38-10 victory Saturday.

Hollis led the Tribe (2-1) 80 yards on their opening possession, scoring on a 1-yard run. Colgate went three-and-out, and William & Mary followed with a field goal. After forcing another punt, Hollis threw a 27-yard TD to Jordan Lowery. The score was set up when Hollis connected with Zach Burdick for a 49-yard reception. Colgate (0-3) got on the scoreboard when Malik Twyman ran it in from 2 yards out with 57 seconds left before intermission.

Chris Puzzi’s 21-yard field goal brought Colgate within 17-10 with 7:16 left in the third quarter, but on the ensuing kickoff, Bronson Yoder returned it 93 yards for a score and a two-touchdown lead and Colgate never threatened again.

Twyman ran for 75 yards.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in