Williams hits 4 3s, scores 15 as Sparks beat Lynx 77-68

September 8, 2019 6:30 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Riquna Williams hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat Minnesota 77-68 on Sunday, ruining the Lynx’s chance of hosting a playoff game in the first round.

The Sparks have a first-round bye in the playoffs, which begin on Wednesday, and will host the worst remaining seed in the second round.

The Lynx (18-16), who had a five-game win streak snapped, will be the No. 7 seed because of their loss and Seattle’s win over Dallas. Minnesota has lost three in a row against the Storm overall and four straight in Seattle.

Los Angeles (22-12), which won the WNBA title in 2016 and lost to Minnesota in the 2017 Finals, has won three in a row overall and 14 straight home games.

Napheesa Collier led Minnesota with 16 points and career-high tying 11 rebounds.

