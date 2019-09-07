Listen Live Sports

Williams, Labanowitz lead S. Illinois over UMass 45-20

September 7, 2019 7:18 pm
 
< a min read
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Javon Williams Jr. ran for two touchdowns and had another score receiving and Stone Labanowitz threw for four touchdowns as Southern Illinois scored 35 unanswered points to beat Massachusetts 45-20 on Saturday.

Williams broke for a 64-yard touchdown early in the third quarter and ran 3 yards for another on the team’s next drive to give the Salukis (1-1) a 31-13 lead with 7:25 left in the quarter. Both scoring drives were initiated by interceptions.

Labanowitz threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, one to Nigel Kilby and the other to Romeir Elliot for a 45-13 lead with 7:35 to play.

Williams finished with 103 yards receiving and 68 yards rushing. Labanowitz threw for 265 yards.

UMass scored first but the Salukis came alive early in the second quarter, starting with Labanowitz’s 85-yard strike to Williams on first down. Later, Griffin Cerra booted a 39-yard field goal to make it 10-6 with 3:19 left in the half. UMass took a brief 13-10 lead before Labanowitz struck again, this time to D.J. Davis from 32 yards for a 17-13 Salukis advantage at halftime.

Randall West threw for 125 yards and ran for a touchdown for the Minutemen (0-2).

